The Avalanche have called up Ryan O’Reilly

Things could be in store for Nashville this summer… and Ryan O'Reilly is a name to watch.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Colorado Avalanche had inquired about O'Reilly before the trade deadline. Nothing came of it at the time, but let's just say it left its mark… and the matter could easily be revisited this summer.

And it would be a return to his roots for O'Reilly, who previously wore the Avalanche colors early in his career. A natural fit? Perhaps. But there's one important detail: Colorado already acquired Nazem Kadri at the trade deadline to bolster its center corps.

NEW for @TheAthletic

: how the Avalanche and Stars approached the Central Division arms race before the deadline and the respect between GMs and organizations as both eye a Stanley Cup run https://t.co/ks1tKz30Um

via @NYTimes — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 24, 2026

That could dampen interest in another player of the same style.

As for the Nashville Predators, the situation is getting more and more intriguing. The team, which was languishing at the bottom of the standings not so long ago, is now pushing for a playoff spot. That changes everything.

Because yes, trading O'Reilly when your team is rebuilding makes sense. But when you're winning? That's a different story.

And then there's the management factor.

General Manager Barry Trotz will be stepping down at the end of the season. So, the big decisions could fall to his successor. And one name is already being mentioned as his replacement: Marc Bergevin. Yes, Bergevin.

New management also means a new vision that could be completely different. That could directly influence O'Reilly's future.

Especially since the player doesn't have a no-trade clause. Technically, he can be traded at any time. On the other hand, O'Reilly has mentioned that he'd like to stay. But in the NHL, we know how it works: players' intentions often take a back seat to those of the organization.

What if the next general manager decides it's the right time to turn the page?

Maybe his next destination could be Montreal. If the center does become available, Kent Hughes might at least make a call. A veteran center with leadership skills who's already won the Stanley Cup isn't exactly a dime a dozen. Especially to mentor a young team like the Canadiens.

In short, a story to watch… especially come summer.

In a nutshell

– New addition for La Victoire.

The Montreal Victoire announce the signing of forward Sam Isbell to their reserve team. The Montreal Victoire announce that forward Sam Isbell has been signed to a Reserve Player contract. https://t.co/TkYSFopHzT pic.twitter.com/7VqO7qZ76Y — Montreal Victoire (@PWHL_Montreal) March 24, 2026

– Congratulations!

Adam Larsson is suiting up for his 1,000th game tonight! pic.twitter.com/YfLyKXiipn — NHL (@NHL) March 24, 2026

– Jorian Donovan and Carter Yakemchuk are playing their first NHL game.

– Good news for the Wings.