The Senators Foundation accepts in-kind donations

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Senators Foundation accepts in-kind donations
Credit: Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images

The Senators have always given a damn about French. We know that.

But here's another example of the club making a fool of itself by refusing to make a serious effort to avoid putting itself in… ridiculous situations.

And this time, it involves the Sens Foundation.

If you go to the team's foundation website, you'll see that in the donation request section, the Senators offer the option of in-kind donations.

Yes, yes.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Obviously, a donation in kind officially means a transfer of material goods. But in reality, if the folks in Ottawa had French speakers to proofread their texts, they'd know that in everyday life, it means… something else.

Failing to realize this shows that the club has no one who masters the language of Molière to proofread their texts. Understanding a culture also means understanding a people's expressions.

I don't know if ChatGPT put in overtime on this one, but there are also errors on the rest of the page. The singular “donation request” implies that the club wants no more than one…

And what about the fact that the foundation accepts requests from individuals?

The Senators (why call them by their French name at this point?) don't care about the French-speaking public, so it's easy to criticize them when it comes to their practices.

The club, which needs help filling its arena with its own fans, isn't helping itself in many ways.


In a nutshell

– Well deserved.

– Read this.

– Note.

– Ouch.

– Oh yeah?

– Great news.

– Exactly.

– We're on the same page.

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