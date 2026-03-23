The Senators Foundation accepts in-kind donations

The Senators have always given a damn about French. We know that.

But here's another example of the club making a fool of itself by refusing to make a serious effort to avoid putting itself in… ridiculous situations.

And this time, it involves the Sens Foundation.

If you go to the team's foundation website, you'll see that in the donation request section, the Senators offer the option of in-kind donations.

Yes, yes.

Obviously, a donation in kind officially means a transfer of material goods. But in reality, if the folks in Ottawa had French speakers to proofread their texts, they'd know that in everyday life, it means… something else.

Failing to realize this shows that the club has no one who masters the language of Molière to proofread their texts. Understanding a culture also means understanding a people's expressions.

I don't know if ChatGPT put in overtime on this one, but there are also errors on the rest of the page. The singular “donation request” implies that the club wants no more than one…

And what about the fact that the foundation accepts requests from individuals?

The Senators (why call them by their French name at this point?) don't care about the French-speaking public, so it's easy to criticize them when it comes to their practices.

The club, which needs help filling its arena with its own fans, isn't helping itself in many ways.

In a nutshell

– Well deserved.

A great honor for Cole Caufield! The NHL's three stars of the week:

Nikita Kucherov

Filip Forsberg Cole Caufield pic.twitter.com/tSbakY6NFV — RDS (@RDSca) March 23, 2026

– Read this.

The gesture may have gone unnoticed by some, but Patrick Roy gave Zachary Bolduc a little smile after challenging his goal. After the game, Bolduc reached out to Benoit Desrosiers, Roy's assistant coach. They had a good laugh. Interview with #76.https://t.co/SIeaAJ9Vaw — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 23, 2026

– Note.

It was a practice focused on special teams. However, what really caught my attention today is that Martin St-Louis's men practiced 6-on-5 and 5-on-6 situations. A great idea from the coach: they need to improve… pic.twitter.com/n5alczicIa — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 23, 2026

– Ouch.

The Braves are in rough shape heading into the season. https://t.co/DPtmPmWX6y — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 23, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Stefan Rosner: Re Islanders: If Robert Thomas were truly available…are one of those guys, Victor Eklund, Kashawn Aitcheson potentially moved, sure, but not for the guys I think Darche thought were…options at this deadline – The Sheet (3/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 23, 2026

– Great news.

The Blues are giving the Hobey Baker Trophy candidate a chance. https://t.co/y3jvWyDPHt — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 23, 2026

– Exactly.

People often say that goalies are a bit more… eccentric. Proof #9492949: while Fowler and Monty are putting in the extra work, Dobes is… in a world of his own. I wonder what he's thinking @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/wZEHN8kWBW — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) March 23, 2026

– We're on the same page.