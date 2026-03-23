Josh Anderson is back in training

Right now, the Canadiens have two players who are struggling: Josh Anderson and Kirby Dach.

Dach might return to action this season, but nothing is certain. We'll have to wait and see if he'll be able to play another regular-season game.

This morning, unsurprisingly, he wasn't at practice.

The other injured player is Josh Anderson. He's day-to-day, and we don't know exactly what to expect from the player who missed the Canadiens' last two games.

But this morning, he was with the rest of the team at practice in Brossard. He was wearing a jersey that prohibited him from being checked by his teammates.

Obviously, we don't know what this means for tomorrow's game. If he can return, which player would have to sit out to make room for him?

We'll see in due time. But it could also be postponed.

We also noticed that during practice (or rather, before practice), Patrik Laine made himself useful by helping Marco Marciano warm up his goalies.

It's better than seeing him on the bench, let's just say…

The Finn, who likely won't play again this season, used a goalie as a screen before shooting, to help the netminder practice making saves on screened shots.

That's creative, indeed.

Screened shots have caused problems for the Habs since the start of the season. This morning, they're working on that aspect. Patrik Laine is helping Marco Marciano… while a goalie plays the role of the opposing player. What a creative drill! @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/R34CYqzvJX — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) March 23, 2026

In a nutshell

– Practice makes perfect, as they say.

The two standout players on the Canadiens, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský, are having fun together in the center of the rink before practice begins.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Caufield #Slafkovsky #NHL pic.twitter.com/KfeGRlJypA — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 23, 2026

– Heads up, soccer fans.

– Well done.

Martin St-Louis likes to help his players. This morning, he's talking with Lane Hutson. A long discussion between the coach and the defenseman before the official start of practice. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/jh0ZX5XZez — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) March 23, 2026

– Interesting.