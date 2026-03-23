Hart Trophy favorites: Lane Hutson ranked 4th by The Athletic

I was watching the Canadiens play on Saturday night, and it reminded me of all the tough times the fans have been through in Montreal.

Seriously, though, you have to admit: right now, it's really great to see the Habs playing so well. Lane Hutson, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Noah Dobson, Jacob Fowler, Kaiden Guhle…

The team has talent. And it's no surprise that several players could be heading home with a trophy at the end of this season.

Among them is Lane Hutson.

This small defenseman dominates games in his own way and ranks 4th among the top scorers at his position in the NHL. And according to a model by The Athletic, Lane is also 4th in the race for the Hart Trophy, awarded to the season's MVP.

That's no small feat.

NHL Awards Watch Kucherov pulls to neck-and-neck with MacKinnon after a Gretzkian stretch and the best Norris race in ages continues to heat up. https://t.co/6Ks0qDe6Vc pic.twitter.com/Sdv04FfmKh — dom (@domluszczyszyn) March 23, 2026

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Hutson is also the second-favorite for the Norris Trophy, according to The Athletic's model. But it doesn't stop there. We also find…

Nick Suzuki as the favorite for the Selke Trophy

Ivan Demidov (3rd) and Jakub Dobes (7th) on the list for the Calder Trophy

And, of course, we have to mention Cole Caufield (43 goals), who is second in scoring in the Bettman League as of this writing. He could overtake Nathan MacKinnon (45 goals) by the end of the season and claim the Maurice Richard Trophy…

The Canadiens are having a good season overall, and that's partly thanks to their key players, who have been delivering since Day 1 of the campaign. Because in all of this, we haven't even mentioned Slaf's performance, Kapanen's surprising season, Dobson's brilliance, and Dobes' breakout in front of the net…

Again, at the risk of repeating myself, the Canadiens have a great team.

And that feels good, because it's been a long time since we've seen that in Montreal.

In a nutshell

– Wow.

LINE BRAWL AND GOALIE FIGHT IN THE BCHL (via @flohockey) pic.twitter.com/4xISiM0NPb — BarDown (@BarDown) March 23, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

The Canadiens' weekly notebook is out: an important video session for Kaiden Guhle, welcome stability for Alexandre Carrier, a friend zone intruder, Nick Suzuki's fastest moment,https://t.co/nh51oFbeAX — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 23, 2026

– Oh.

Darren Dreger: I don't believe that…the Leafs [are] deeply worried that Auston Matthews is, through his agent Judd Moldaver, going to alert the club that alright, you're on the clock; but…we have to allow for the possibility; Quinn Hughes, that's…what he did – First Up (3/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 23, 2026

– Nice goal.

– Your predictions for the upcoming season?