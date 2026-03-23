General Manager position in Nashville: “I think Marc Bergevin had an interview”

As you know, the Nashville Predators are looking for a general manager.

By quickly announcing that Barry Trotz would not be staying on, the Preds have given themselves an edge over other National Hockey League teams: they are currently the only ones with an openly ongoing search.

This gives them a better chance of not having their top candidate snatched away by a team that will wait until the end of its season to consider changing its hockey boss.

All this to say that one name that just won't go away in Nashville is Marc Bergevin. The former Canadiens GM has frequently been linked to the position since Barry Trotz's announcement.

And now, during his appearance on the DMase, Vingan, and Daunic show, Elliott Friedman mentioned that, according to what he's heard, the Quebec native has been interviewed.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Predators management search: I think people like Brendan Shanahan…Marc Bergevin and Peter Chiarelli have been interviewed, and I also think there's been a group of up-and-comers – DMase Vingan & Daunic (3/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 23, 2026

Brendan Shanahan and Peter Chiarelli are reportedly in the running. We should also keep an eye on young, up-and-coming executives (who haven't previously served as GMs in the NHL) in this process.

It's hard to know exactly whether Bergevin was granted an in-person or Zoom interview and whether it was a lengthy discussion or not. Friedman says there's still some confusion on that front (for the source, obviously) among those who were interviewed.

Remember that after leaving Montreal, Bergevin worked for the Kings. He didn't get the GM job there last summer and ultimately chose to go to Buffalo to become an assistant there. New GM Jarmo Kekalainen hired him.

But his time with the Sabres could clearly be short-lived.

In brief

– Note.

The @NHL and @NHLPA, together with Live Nation, announced the 2026 #NHLGlobalSeries Finland today, a pair of regular-season games between the @Canes and @SeattleKraken at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, on November 12 and November 14, 2026. More details:… pic.twitter.com/ezasSBXtoH — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 23, 2026

– Classic.

Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson are the first on the ice this morning in Brossard, along with Adam Nicholas. These two certainly don't lack energy!@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Demidov #NHL pic.twitter.com/hVnMh6B0Ro — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 23, 2026

– Interesting.

Darren Dreger: Re NHL play-in round: All the people I've talked about—billionaires, the most powerful men in hockey—have not been able to convince Commissioner Bettman that this is a good idea – Barn Burner (3/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 23, 2026

– The goalie explains himself.

Mathis Langevin | “The best decision for my development” https://t.co/vkTEGzkfbt — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 23, 2026

– Wow.