“The Blue Jackets knew Josh Anderson had a problem”

Josh Anderson has always had trouble staying healthy.

His situation isn't as serious as Kirby Dach's, but still.

Anderson has played at least 80 games only twice in his career.

Recently, Anderson got injured while checking a Boston Bruins player last Tuesday.

It can happen to anyone, but for a guy who plays a physical game, getting injured while delivering a check isn't ideal.

On that note, Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre, who was a guest on Le Retour with Martin Lemay recently, shared his thoughts on the power forward.

Here's the clip in question:

“Josh Anderson can't play that physically!” – @JLGP34 explained why on Le Retour! pic.twitter.com/dySbQTePES — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) March 22, 2026

Grand-Pierre (who is, by the way, a reliable source in Columbus) wondered how he got injured while delivering a check, and it's interesting to raise that point.

If Anderson gets injured this often, especially in a situation like that, he certainly can't play at full throttle every game, which makes him less valuable to the team.

Later, the former NHL defenseman mentioned that there was a reason why the Blue Jackets didn't want to sign him to a long-term deal before trading him to the Habs.

“The Blue Jackets knew Anderson had issues. Anderson can't play that physically, because his shoulders are going to give out every once in a while.” – Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre

It's pretty sad for Anderson (and for the Habs), because a player like him is always very useful in playoff games, for example.

We know he can dish out hits and isn't afraid to drop the gloves to defend a teammate. Much like he tried to do with Jeffrey Viel after his hit on Kirby Dach.

Anderson can no longer play the way he did in his prime (and especially when healthy) with the Jackets. He's already scored 27 goals in a single season, and he also has another 21-goal season with the Habs under his belt, after all.

Unfortunately for #17, injuries seem to have caught up with him, and when his contract expires (after the 2026-27 season), the Habs could certainly turn the page on the Anderson chapter.

That would, however, allow young players in the organization to make the leap to the big club. One name that immediately comes to mind is Florian Xhekaj, but there's also Luke Tuch or Tyler Thorpe, all of whom bring a very interesting physical presence to the game.

Regardless, Anderson has been a valuable asset to the team and will do everything he can to continue helping the team upon his return from injury.

In brief

– The suspension handed down to A.J. Greer is causing quite a stir. Is it time for a change in the NHL's security department?

Said it before, but I think it bears repeating: I believe George ‘The Violent Gentleman' Parros has integrity. I don't buy into the notion that he or anyone else at the NHL favors any teams or has it in for any others. I simply believe he's just very, very bad at his job. — Ken Campbell (@Ken_Campbell27) March 23, 2026

– Well.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Predators management search: I think people like Brendan Shanahan…Marc Bergevin and Peter Chiarelli have been interviewed, and I also think there's been a group of up-and-comers – DMase Vingan & Daunic (3/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 23, 2026

– This young guy is excellent.

Schaefer's defensive MASTERCLASS at the end helps the Islanders secure a HUGE 2 points against the Jackets pic.twitter.com/N3GmrxoNK5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2026

– Interesting.

David Pagnotta: Re Hurricanes: By my estimation…Freddy Andersen won't be back with the club; there is some indication that they are going to explore the goaltending market in the offseason – DFO Rundown (3/18) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 23, 2026

– Another top soccer player is joining MLS.