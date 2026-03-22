Since December 1, Juraj Slafkovsky has been averaging 87 points over 82 games

The wait is over.

Juraj Slafkovsky is here to stay. The towering Slovak forward had another stellar night last night with four points, helping the Canadiens defeat Patrick Roy's Islanders 7-3.

He was truly outstanding against the Isles. And it shows just how ready he is to become one of the best players in the National Hockey League.

The kid was all over the ice: Slaf was aggressive, he was strong on the forecheck, he used his body to create space for his teammates…

He looked like a beast last night. And what about the quality of his shot on his first goal of the game!

Not everyone can get a shot off that quickly:

Juraj Slafkovsky's 26th of the season.pic.twitter.com/3UhuiEoFmh — William Dubé (@williamdube_) March 21, 2026

Juraj has now racked up 61 points since the start of the season. He has 27 goals to his name. If he can keep up this pace, he'll finish the campaign with…

32 goals

40 assists

72 points

Want to take it even further? Since December 1, 2025, Juraj Slafkovsky has played 45 games. And he has racked up 48 points, including 20 goals. Over a full 82-game NHL season, that's a pace of…

36 goals

51 assists

87 points

Slaf is the 18th-leading scorer in the league since last December 1st. He's been producing at a rate of over one point per game for nearly four months now. That's no small feat either… and that's not even counting his brilliance at the Olympics.

We're starting to get a sense of what this young player will bring to the Canadiens for years to come. Because let's not forget: Juraj Slafkovsky is doing all this at just 21 years old. He'll celebrate his 22nd birthday in just over a week (on March 30), but still.

He's a joy to watch right now. And if he keeps improving like this… the Canadiens will have a player who can make a difference night after night.

In a nutshell

– Oops.

A step back for the league this season… 🫣https://t.co/loX0M1CuYx — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 22, 2026

– Yes.

The Habs' power of friendship is going strong pic.twitter.com/qBjUxdreg6 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 22, 2026

– Such sad news.

We are heartbroken and join the State of Hockey in mourning the tragic loss of Jessi and her children. May they rest in peace 💔. pic.twitter.com/H8L8Wgu6l4 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 22, 2026

– Enjoy the read.