Alex Ovechkin scores his 1,000th career goal

Alex Ovechkin continues to reach milestones that many thought were unattainable.

After breaking Wayne Gretzky's record last year for the most goals scored in a regular season, the Russian forward scored his 1,000th career goal today, counting both regular-season and playoff goals.

OVECHKIN FROM HIS OFFICE AND HE'S GOT 1,000 GOALS IN THE REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS COMBINED pic.twitter.com/TfgNuG3Ex2 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 22, 2026

His 26th goal of the current season makes him only the second player in NHL history to reach the 1,000-goal mark combined, joining the former No. 99 in this very select club.

And Ovechkin made sure to score that goal from his favorite spot, firing a precise shot from his office—the left faceoff circle—to beat goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood and tie the game 2-2 late in the third period.

However, despite the comeback, the Capitals fell to the Avalanche in overtime.

1,000 goals—few people would have bet on that. It's almost unimaginable in modern hockey, and it's a feat that caps off an incredible career for the great No. 8.

This goal puts him just 16 shy of Gretzky's combined record of 1,016 goals and far ahead of third-place Gordie Howe and his 869 goals.

With only eleven games left for the Caps, who have very little chance of making the playoffs, Ovy will need to play at least one more season if he wants to reach and break this record.

For now, Ovechkin, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has not yet confirmed whether he will begin a 22nd season in the League at the age of 41.

However, the Russian hasn't officially mentioned retirement either, and one might wonder if chasing this record could serve as motivation for him to play at least one more season.

And even though he has slowed down a bit this year with 53 points, including 26 goals in 71 games, Ovechkin could score at least 20 goals next year and thus become the all-time leading scorer across regular seasons and playoffs combined.

In brief

– Sad news.

A true tragedy https://t.co/atwaOheMj3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 22, 2026

– Lions lose.

We'll bounce back this week on the road! Thank you for your presence and support all weekend, dear fans! See you at the Vidéotron Coliseum on Friday, April 4 at 7 p.m.! https://t.co/sypwOY1V3b#5ansdeRugissements pic.twitter.com/0f0536Zpg7 — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) March 22, 2026

– Canes Wins.

– What a game-winning goal.

FILIP FORSBERG STEALS IT AND BURIES IT FOR THE OT WINNER pic.twitter.com/YZpF85YbRZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 22, 2026

– The Carabins are champions!