Top 5: All of the CH’s opponents won yesterday

Raphael Simard
Top 5: All of the CH’s opponents won yesterday
Credit: X

The CH let one slip away in heartbreaking fashion yesterday in Detroit.

However, there were 10 other games.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Senators pull off last-minute win against the Islanders

The Senators and the Islanders faced off in a crucial game last night.

We definitely didn't want this game to go into overtime, and with 11 seconds left in the game, Brady Tkachuk decided the outcome.

Early in the game, Tkachuk and his counterpart dropped the gloves.

It certainly promised to be an exciting game.

In a losing cause, Matthew Schaefer made history.

He became the youngest defenseman in history to reach the 50-point mark.

Ilya Sorokin, meanwhile, did everything he could to keep his team in the game.

What a save here at the end of the game.

2. Three shutouts

By the end of the night, three goalies had recorded shutouts.

In the Panthers' 4-0 win over the Oilers, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots.

Edmonton isn't the same without Leon Draisaitl…

In San Jose, the Sabres—who are 11-1-0 in their last 12 games and 32-6-2 in their last 40—made short work of the Sharks. Final score: 5-0.

Alex Lyon stopped 23 shots.

Buffalo scored four goals on four shots at one point in the game.

And finally, Karel Vejmelka shut out the Knights.

The Mammoth won 4-0. 28 saves for the left-hander.

3. The Mammoth scores on its first three shots

I just mentioned Vejmelka, who was on fire for Utah.

But his offense gave him a huge boost. They scored on their first three shots of the game.

Vegas played tighter hockey after that, but it was too late.

Akira Schmid, the Knights' goaltender, also wanted to make his mark on the game. He did it all here.

In the visitors' victory, Clayton Keller scored twice.

His 21st and 22nd goals of the season.

He now has 67 points in 69 games this season.

4. A point in an 11th straight game for the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are dangerous, and for the first time in a very long time, the team is in the playoffs.

(Credit: NHL.com)

In their last 11 games, they've earned at least one point every time.

What a streak!

Yesterday, Columbus made short work of the New York Rangers with a 6-3 victory.

Conor Garland scored a rather bizarre goal.

Here it is:

In the win, Adam Fantilli scored his 20th goal of the season. That goal was scored in a more conventional manner, at any rate.

And in a losing effort, Alexis Lafrenière did the same.

The Quebec native has been on fire lately.

5. Kevin Lankinen stops Brandon Hagel

A quick recap of the games played by the Canadiens' direct rivals in the race for the playoffs:

  • Ottawa beat the Islanders;
  • Boston beat Winnipeg;
  • Columbus beat the Rangers;
  • The Sabres beat the Sharks;
  • And finally, the Lightning defeated the Canucks 6-2. A bad day for the Habs, in any case…

Yesterday in Vancouver, despite a blowout by the Lightning, Kevin Lankinen made one of the saves of the year.

It wasn't enough, however, to stop the bleeding.

Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each recorded three points in the win.


Overtime

– Well done.

– Great story.

– The Western Conference standings.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Tonight's must-watch games.

(Credit: Google)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!