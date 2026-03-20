Top 5: All of the CH’s opponents won yesterday

The CH let one slip away in heartbreaking fashion yesterday in Detroit.

However, there were 10 other games.

Here are the results and highlights:

A busy Thursday saw the @BuffaloSabres move into a tie in terms of standings points with Carolina atop the East, @BlueJacketsNHL jump into third in the Metropolitan Division and @LAKings claim the second Wild Card position in the West#NHLStats: https://t.co/AbprqF4Lnz pic.twitter.com/GV7aXbddL0 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 20, 2026

1. Senators pull off last-minute win against the Islanders

The Senators and the Islanders faced off in a crucial game last night.

We definitely didn't want this game to go into overtime, and with 11 seconds left in the game, Brady Tkachuk decided the outcome.

TKACHUK GIVES OTTAWA THE LEAD WITH 11 SECONDS TO GO! pic.twitter.com/ZTWpOcU1EA — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 20, 2026

Early in the game, Tkachuk and his counterpart dropped the gloves.

It certainly promised to be an exciting game.

BRADY TKACHUK AND ANDERS LEE DROP THE GLOVES TO START THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/GXk8azjAEF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 19, 2026

In a losing cause, Matthew Schaefer made history.

He became the youngest defenseman in history to reach the 50-point mark.

MATTHEW SCHAEFER MAKES HISTORY! Schaefer becomes the youngest defenseman in NHL history to record 50 career points (18 years, 195 days). pic.twitter.com/vPUIWi3AEC — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 20, 2026

Ilya Sorokin, meanwhile, did everything he could to keep his team in the game.

What a save here at the end of the game.

OH MY ILYA SOROKIN pic.twitter.com/qKIhcViVQg — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

2. Three shutouts

By the end of the night, three goalies had recorded shutouts.

In the Panthers' 4-0 win over the Oilers, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots.

BOB He earns his 53rd career @pepsi shutout pic.twitter.com/RAKcb4K6D1 — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

Edmonton isn't the same without Leon Draisaitl…

In San Jose, the Sabres—who are 11-1-0 in their last 12 games and 32-6-2 in their last 40—made short work of the Sharks. Final score: 5-0.

Alex Lyon stopped 23 shots.

THE LYON KING STRIKES AGAIN He records his third @pepsi shutout of the season and extends his win streak to six games! pic.twitter.com/nI4z3XexCd — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

Buffalo scored four goals on four shots at one point in the game.

The Sabres scored FOUR GOALS ON FOUR STRAIGHT SHOTS tonight against the Sharks. Team of Destiny kind of things. pic.twitter.com/cBV9bobeSo — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 20, 2026

And finally, Karel Vejmelka shut out the Knights.

The Mammoth won 4-0. 28 saves for the left-hander.

Karel Vejmelka recorded his eighth career @pepsi shutout tonight! pic.twitter.com/pXEGpIZ7VX — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

3. The Mammoth scores on its first three shots

I just mentioned Vejmelka, who was on fire for Utah.

But his offense gave him a huge boost. They scored on their first three shots of the game.

The Mammoth scored three goals on their first three shots pic.twitter.com/IBxvYT3EVN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2026

Vegas played tighter hockey after that, but it was too late.

Akira Schmid, the Knights' goaltender, also wanted to make his mark on the game. He did it all here.

SCHMID LAYS THE HIT THEN GETS BACK IN NET TO MAKE THE SAVE pic.twitter.com/sQuhD1kITM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 20, 2026

In the visitors' victory, Clayton Keller scored twice.

His 21st and 22nd goals of the season.

Clayton Keller – Utah Mammoth (21) pic.twitter.com/PaQsbFRYNu — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) March 20, 2026

Clayton Keller – Utah Mammoth (22) pic.twitter.com/lVrxN7UJa5 — NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) March 20, 2026

He now has 67 points in 69 games this season.

4. A point in an 11th straight game for the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are dangerous, and for the first time in a very long time, the team is in the playoffs.

In their last 11 games, they've earned at least one point every time.

What a streak!

For the first time since November, the @BlueJacketsNHL are in a #StanleyCup Playoffs spot pic.twitter.com/Uv5KWOuYNC — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

Yesterday, Columbus made short work of the New York Rangers with a 6-3 victory.

Conor Garland scored a rather bizarre goal.

Here it is:

Exactly how Conor Garland drew it up pic.twitter.com/fAaE0f3dYo — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 19, 2026

In the win, Adam Fantilli scored his 20th goal of the season. That goal was scored in a more conventional manner, at any rate.

Adam Fantilli secures his 20th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/359LULz79P — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

And in a losing effort, Alexis Lafrenière did the same.

The Quebec native has been on fire lately.

A 20th goal this season for Alexis Lafrenière pic.twitter.com/30VkpnDGm2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 20, 2026

5. Kevin Lankinen stops Brandon Hagel

A quick recap of the games played by the Canadiens' direct rivals in the race for the playoffs:

Ottawa beat the Islanders;

Boston beat Winnipeg;

Columbus beat the Rangers;

The Sabres beat the Sharks;

And finally, the Lightning defeated the Canucks 6-2. A bad day for the Habs, in any case…

Yesterday in Vancouver, despite a blowout by the Lightning, Kevin Lankinen made one of the saves of the year.

KEVIN LANKINEN WITH A SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE HAGEL COULDN'T BELIEVE IT pic.twitter.com/ig4J7L5Gr1 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 20, 2026

It wasn't enough, however, to stop the bleeding.

Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each recorded three points in the win.

Overtime

– Well done.

The LA Kings honored Anze Kopitar in his first game back home after setting the Kings' points record pic.twitter.com/P8Pv0glQ8L — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 20, 2026

– Great story.

Cool story alert! Garrett Wilson's last NHL game was on April 16, 2019. Since then, he's played 392 games in the AHL. The 35-year-old is suiting up tonight for the @NHLFlyers. Never give up on your dreams. pic.twitter.com/oPxwvUSpwR — NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2026

– The Western Conference standings.

– Top scorers.

– Tonight's must-watch games.