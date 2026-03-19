Gary Bettman got on the Hurricanes’ GM’s nerves

Marc-Olivier Cook
Gary Bettman got on the Hurricanes’ GM’s nerves
Credit: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The NHL general managers' meeting began a few days ago, and we know things got heated yesterday.

There was a heated exchange between Gary Bettman and an NHL general manager… and we now know who it was.
Elliotte Friedman reports that Bettman got into it with Eric Tulsky, the general manager of the Hurricanes. And the worst part is that Eric Tulsky didn't do anything wrong…

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