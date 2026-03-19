Gary Bettman got on the Hurricanes’ GM’s nerves
The NHL general managers' meeting began a few days ago, and we know things got heated yesterday.
There was a heated exchange between Gary Bettman and an NHL general manager… and we now know who it was.
Elliotte Friedman reports that Bettman got into it with Eric Tulsky, the general manager of the Hurricanes. And the worst part is that Eric Tulsky didn't do anything wrong…
Written 32:https://t.co/6d3EHQBRUA
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 19, 2026
Basically, here's what happened.
Tuslky challenged Bettman, telling him that the NHL needed to impose harsher penalties for hits to the head. Bettman disagreed with him, and it caused a bit of a row.
Oh, and Tuslky also pointed out that calls regarding disallowed goals after contact with the goalie are inconsistent. And the NHL commissioner didn't like that either:
Tulsky reportedly not backing down from raising concerns https://t.co/WCBG5hc54V pic.twitter.com/agoeG4OQTH
— Ryan Henkel (@RyanHenkel_) March 18, 2026