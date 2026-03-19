Gary Bettman got on the Hurricanes’ GM’s nerves

In a work environment like that, moments like these can happen.

NHL GMs and executives are passionate, after all… and that can create some tension when discussing certain topics.

But in all of this, Eric Tulsky has nothing to be ashamed of because his main priority is the players' health. He wants the rules to be the same for all teams, and he wants players to be better protected on the ice.

At this point, it just makes sense…

I wonder if this will affect the reputation of the Hurricanes' GM and the NHL's executive leadership, though. Tulsky has, after all, challenged the league commissioner, and one has to wonder if that will come with certain consequences…