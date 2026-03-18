Kent Hughes discusses the goaltending situation (for the regular season and the playoffs)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Kent Hughes discusses the goaltending situation (for the regular season and the playoffs)
Credit: Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Yesterday, Jakub Dobes found yet another way to win a hockey game.

The more time passes, the clearer it becomes that Samuel Montembeault is on the sidelines to stay. He's getting the Patrik Laine treatment, so to speak.
I wonder if Kirby Dach will also get that treatment if he's able to return to the lineup by the end of the season.

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