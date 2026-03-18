Kent Hughes discusses the goaltending situation (for the regular season and the playoffs)

Yesterday, Jakub Dobes found yet another way to win a hockey game.

The more time passes, the clearer it becomes that Samuel Montembeault is on the sidelines to stay. He's getting the Patrik Laine treatment, so to speak.

I wonder if Kirby Dach will also get that treatment if he's able to return to the lineup by the end of the season.

I don't even know if Kirby Dach would have a spot on one of the four lines tonight against the Bruins…

— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 17, 2026

Right now, when we wonder which goalie will play in a particular game, we wonder which Jakub/Jacob will play. We don't think about Samuel Montembeault, who is having a very difficult season.

And listening to Kent Hughes, that's not about to change.

We didn't necessarily need the Canadiens' GM to tell Pierre LeBrun (who interviewed the Habs executive for The Athletic) to confirm it, but…

Hughes' comments speak volumes.