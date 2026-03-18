Adam Engstrom Returns to Action Earlier Than Expected: The Impact on David Reinbacher

The Canadiens are struggling defensively.

There aren't exactly many options, given that the trade deadline has passed. Martin St-Louis is making do with the players he has.

The most common solution is to swap Arber Xhekaj for Jayden Struble and keep their best players on the ice for extended periods.

But one avenue that hasn't been explored in a long time is a recall.

The Canadiens haven't called up Adam Engstrom in a while and haven't called on David Reinbacher this season—at least not yet. Marc Del Gaizo was a backup when he was called up.

With Engstrom's injury—who was ahead of Reinbacher in the defensive pecking order at the start of the season—one might have wondered if Reinbacher was giving himself a shot at a potential recall.

But now the situation has changed: Engstrom has returned ahead of schedule and will be back in action tonight. He was expected to miss at least another week of action.