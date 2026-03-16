Nazem Kadri was ready to come play for the Canadiens

Nazem Kadri's name was mentioned frequently leading up to the trade deadline.

And in Montreal, they were keeping a close eye on the situation because they knew the Canadiens were interested in the center.

But while Kadri was ultimately traded to Colorado, it wasn't because he wasn't interested in the idea of playing for the Habs. In fact…

In fact, according to Darren Dreger, the player himself would have come to play for the Habs. He hadn't ruled out the possibility of joining the Canadiens, but it really came down to the salary—that's where things fell apart.

Kent Hughes, after all, wanted the Flames to absorb 40 or 50% of Kadri's salary in a trade, something the Flames weren't willing to do.

Kadri made his way back to Colorado, while the Flames retained 20% of his salary to complete the trade.