Jeffrey Viel refused to fight Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson: his agent explains
Yesterday, Kirby Dach was tackled. He got injured.
This is a big deal for two reasons. First, because it casts even more doubt on Kirby Dach's ability to stay healthy and make an impact with the Canadiens.
It's a big topic of discussion this morning.
But secondly, it's a story because Jeffrey Viel, after tackling Kirby Dach, didn't get into a fight. He refused to get into a scuffle with Arber Xhekaj and Josh Anderson.
That upset a lot of people.
Kirby Dach left for the dressing room after taking a hit from Jeffrey Viel. pic.twitter.com/zGYapPnAtf
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2026