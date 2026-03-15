Anthony Richardson could join the Steelers

For the second consecutive offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves facing uncertainty regarding the future of their legendary quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

With retirement rumors swirling, the team still doesn't know if Rodgers will be on the field for the 2026 season. This situation puts Pittsburgh in a tricky spot, caught between the need to plan for the future and the uncertainty surrounding Rodgers.

Even if Rodgers chooses to return for one last season, the Steelers will eventually have to turn to a new quarterback. In this context, one name stands out: Anthony Richardson. A first-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, Richardson recently requested a trade, which could present an opportunity for Pittsburgh.

Trade Proposal: Richardson to Pittsburgh

The proposed scenario: The Steelers would acquire Anthony Richardson, while the Colts would receive a fourth-round pick in 2026 (No. 121). Selected fourth overall, Richardson was expected to become the quarterback of the future in Indianapolis. However, after just 15 starts in two seasons and losing his starting job to Daniel Jones in 2025, his future with the Colts appears uncertain.

Richardson's statistics remain limited (177 completions on 350 attempts, 2,400 yards, 11 touchdowns, 13 interceptions), but his powerful arm and ability to run (634 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns) show undeniable potential. At under 24 years old, he still has time to develop, and Pittsburgh could be the ideal place for that, especially if Rodgers is still there to mentor him.

Currently, the Steelers are relying on Mason Rudolph and Will Howard as options behind Rodgers, but neither seems ready to be the quarterback of the future. For a modest price—a fourth-round pick—the investment is small relative to Richardson's potential. On the Colts' side, a trade seems plausible, as the organization also wants to part ways with the young quarterback.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.