Portrait 2026: Minnesota Twins
The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as we have done for years, we're setting the stage for the season by introducing all 30 teams in Major League Baseball.
Today, the Twins are on the menu.
2025 Season During the season, the Minnesota Twins, surrounded by rumors of a sale, chose to dismantle their team. There's really no other way to put it, in my opinion. A dozen players, including Carlos Correa (Houston), have left. The lineup has been dismantled, along with the fans' hopes. It wasn't pretty.
Additions and Departures For Quebecers, the most significant change was the trade involving Éouard Julien. After years of not really getting a chance in Minnesota, he was sent to Denver.
What will he do in a hitter's paradise?