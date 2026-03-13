Portrait 2026: Minnesota Twins

Even after losing Pablo López, @Ken_Rosenthal still doesn't anticipate the Twins trading Joe Ryan or Byron Buxton in Spring Training.”I would expect they're going to be sellers, but not just yet.” pic.twitter.com/giQPByNaOy — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 23, 2026

On the mound, it's going to be tough. Offensively, players like Ryan Jeffers, Royce Lewis, Brooks Lee, and Byron Buxton will be fun to watch… if they stay healthy. But really, it's going to be a close call.

The Twins will have to hope that young players like Alan Roden or Luke Keaschall can step up and make things interesting. But don't hold your breath: it wouldn't change the world. In fact, I don't think the players have high expectations for what's to come.

Expectations for the 2026 Season

I don't think you'll be shocked to hear that the Twins are projected to be at the bottom of the American League. It's even possible, if things go badly, that they'll be the worst team in the American League. Fans are going to find the season dragging on… and so will Byron Buxton.

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