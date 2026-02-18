Hockey Signings, cuts, and true camp: FC Supra gets down to business Maxime Truman 2026-02-18 12:05:21 Share : Credit: Sean Rea a ramené le bandeau. Share Tweet Share Copied! Copy Related galleries Hockey Surprising teams since the start of the season Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-11-10 11:05:44 See the album Hockey The 10 best players from each NHL team: Montreal Canadiens Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-08-26 16:17:31 See the album Hockey The 10 best players from each NHL team: Nashville Predators Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-08-26 09:31:11 See the album Hockey The 10 best players from each NHL team: New Jersey Devils Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-08-26 09:22:36 See the album Hockey 7 photos of Ivan Demidov and his girlfriend’s trip to New York Keven Mawn 2025-08-21 22:36:41 See the album Hockey The 10 best players from each NHL team: Ottawa Senators Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-08-21 09:20:40 See the album Hockey The 10 best players from each NHL team: New York Rangers Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-08-20 15:30:15 See the album Hockey The 10 best players from each NHL team: Detroit Red Wings Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-08-20 15:29:11 See the album Hockey 10 NHL breakout candidates playing in Western Canada William Shoukri 2025-08-20 15:20:52 See the album Hockey How do the Blue Jays stack up against the American League? MLB Postseason predictions! William Shoukri 2025-08-20 12:34:36 See the album