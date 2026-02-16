Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov are roommates on the road (and they only talk about hockey).

Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov have built a great relationship. The two guys often carpool to practice and they also ride together to games. Oh, and they love spending time on the ice after Canadiens practices. They clearly get along really well.

Hutson & Demidov working on one timers pic.twitter.com/5Q5TKtfn7r — Maietta Sports Media (@MaiettaSports) February 16, 2026

Tony Marinaro met Demidov in recent days, and the Russian told him that on the road, he shares a room with Lane. And you know what?

The two young men talk about nothing but hockey whenever they get the chance. Demidov says they often discuss games after a win or a loss… and when they're not doing that, they talk about what they want to eat for dinner.

It's pretty special.

Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov room together on the road. They are all about hockey “Hockey and then maybe like what do you want to order tonight?”#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/xhAp8vpbeF — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) February 16, 2026

The two guys share the same passion.

They're young… and they want the same thing, which is to help the Montreal Canadiens on the ice for many years to come. And seeing that they only talk about that subject shows just how much they're into it.

But in a way, it doesn't surprise me either.

We've seen it since Demidov arrived, after all: Hutson and he are often the first ones on the ice… and they're often the last ones off the ice, too.

Both kids have a great work ethic, and that's nice to see too. The Canadiens are “lucky” to have drafted two players who love the sport so much… because we know that both guys are going to work to improve even more every day.

So much the better!

