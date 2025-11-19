Tarik Skubal: Tigers’ next offer must be at least $350 million

As Tarik Skubal enters his final year of control with the Detroit Tigers in 2026, trade rumors are flying everywhere as extension negotiations are going nowhere so far due to the immense gap between the two sides.

And Jim Bowden's comments on the Foul Territory podcast will do nothing to curb these rumors this winter.

“The next offer they need to make has to start at $350M.”@JimBowdenGM says the Tigers need to come out right away and show Scott Boras respect with their offer to Tarik Skubal. pic.twitter.com/ExHQeMw4Re – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 17, 2025

The next offer the Tigers have to make has to start at $350 million. You have to come out right away and show Scott Boras that you're going to respect him and make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. That's where the offer has to start, and then you see what Boras is going to do from there. If you can sign him for between $350 and $400 million, I think Scott Harris is going to say to Chris Ilitch “let's go for it”.

Granted, Skubal is the best pitcher on the planet, and he's just entering his prime. But even so, seeing how the two sides weren't close to agreeing, no one expects the Tigers to dip their hand so deep into their pockets.

The fact that the Tigers now have to reach a figure they never intended to reach would be a considerable change of course, and that's not going to happen.

If they make him another insulting offer, as they have done in the past, the carrots will be cooked and it will be better to send him elsewhere so as not to lose his services for absolutely nothing. Because he's sure that a Major League Baseball team will give him the value he deserves.

Detroit knows what it has to do if it wants to keep Skubal in its ranks. Time will tell if they're ready to do it or not.

This content was created with the help of AI.