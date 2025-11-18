2026 Olympics: there is no plan B for the arena, which is causing a great deal of concern

In less than three months, the 2026 Olympic Winter Games will get underway. And for hockey fans, the Games are eagerly awaited, as for the first time since 2014, NHL players will be taking part.

And we can sense that among the players, the desire to take part in international competitions is stronger than ever.

As a result, we're hearing more and more about the various players who could take part… except that there may be a problem.

In fact, at the moment, the arena that will host the players is not yet fully built… and that's why, at the moment, there's some concern about whether it will actually be ready in time.

And Chris Johnston, during tonight's Insider Trading segment, confirmed that there is no plan B in the event that this arena isn't ready for the Olympics.

So, if it's not ready in time, all the talk about which players deserve to represent their country will come to an end… because nobody's going.

Johnston notes, however, that the NHL, which is seriously concerned about the arena, is a little optimistic after visiting the facility in recent days. Construction is going at full speed right now, and we're doing everything we can to have a hockey-capable arena in place as soon as possible.

But right now, no, it's not a certainty.

We all agree that this would be a huge blow for the players and for the fans, who are eagerly awaiting the NHL's return to the Olympics. And for the players, who have been waiting for so long and finally got a taste of it again last winter, it would be a real blow.

And the NHL, which has a three-week break in its calendar in February for the Olympics, would be in quite a complex situation. Would the league try to organize its own international competition (like the 4 Nations Confrontation), in that scenario? Is that even realistic?

In short, this is an issue we'll have to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks. The news may be (slightly) encouraging, but the absence of a plan B means that everything rests on the arena in Milan.

Let's hope it all works out.

