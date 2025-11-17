MLB en bref : 12 nouveaux noms pour le Temple | Le message de Kevin Kiermaier

12 nouveaux noms pour le Temple
Edwin Encarnacion pourra tenter sa chance.
Twelve players will be on the Hall of Fame ballot for their first time! A player must receive 75% of the vote from the BBWAA to be elected into Cooperstown.
They join 15 other players from last year's ballot, including Carlos Beltrán (70.3%) and Andruw Jones (66.2%) pic.twitter.com/KGz4Hl7GRo
Voici le bulletin complet.
The official 2026 Hall of Fame ballot with 12 new candidates: Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltrán, Ryan Braun, Mark Buehrle, Shin-Soo Choo, Edwin Encarnación, Gio González, Alex Gordon, Cole Hamels, Félix Hernández, Torii Hunter, Andruw Jones, Matt Kemp, Howie Kendrick, Nick Markakis,…
Kevin Kiermaier veut révolutionner la position de voltigeur
Quel club lui donnera la chance de le faire?
Former #Rays OF Kevin Kiermaier making a pitch to be a “get right coach” specializing in outfield defense, open to working for several organizations. https://t.co/aZM6kV7voQ
Kyle Tucker et les Blue Jays
Il y a un vrai intérêt.
Kyle Tucker is a great fit with the Blue Jays, and @JimBowdenGM is hearing that they're really interested in him. pic.twitter.com/0D7vkcuJVt
Harrison Bader et les Phillies
Il y a de l'intérêt.
Phillies Interested In Re-Signing Harrison Bader https://t.co/kpdQA9C93K pic.twitter.com/UYJjXp5VjW
Nick Sandlin est agent libre
Aucune surprise.
Nick Sandlin has cleared waivers and elected free agency as expected, per Jays https://t.co/IyxhfbQvgK
