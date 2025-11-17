Baseball

MLB en bref : 12 nouveaux noms pour le Temple | Le message de Kevin Kiermaier
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
12 nouveaux noms pour le Temple

Edwin Encarnacion pourra tenter sa chance.

Voici le bulletin complet.

Kevin Kiermaier veut révolutionner la position de voltigeur

Quel club lui donnera la chance de le faire?

Kyle Tucker et les Blue Jays

Il y a un vrai intérêt.

Harrison Bader et les Phillies

Il y a de l'intérêt.

Nick Sandlin est agent libre

Aucune surprise.

