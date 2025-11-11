Fernando Tatis Jr. could be traded this winter

The San Diego Padres suffered another early elimination from the playoffs after finishing the 2025 regular season with a record of 90 wins to 72 losses, losing in the National League Wild Card round to the Chicago Cubs.

Significant changes are expected in the off-season. In fact, the first change has already taken place, with manager Mike Shildt announcing his retirement in a sudden and surprising move.

But it won't just be the coaching staff that will be making moves. And maybe even Fernando Tatis Jr. could find himself under new skies.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the 26-year-old is the most likely candidate to be traded.

10 biggest MLB hot stove questions, from top free agents to latest trade rumors as GM meetings begin in Vegas https://t.co/z0qYRipPWj – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 10, 2025

They certainly don't want to trade him, but with all their long-term contracts, someone's going to have to go eventually. And no one who makes a lot of money is more valuable than Tatis, whose 14-year, $340 million contract suddenly seems pretty reasonable.

Nightengale has a point. Although the financial commitment is significant, Tatis's production makes his contract increasingly favorable compared to what other Major League Baseball stars earn. We salute Juan Soto in passing.

Tatis Jr. posted a .268 batting average, .368 on-base percentage, .814 OPS, cannoned 25 home runs and produced 71 runs in 155 games this season. He also excelled defensively, winning both a Gold Glove and Platinum Glove as the best defensive player in the National League.

With the Padres increasingly likely to reduce their payroll and contracts aging badly like those of Yu Darvish and Xander Bogaerts, a deal involving Tatis Jr. could restore some financial flexibility to the Fathers.

This content was created with the help of AI.