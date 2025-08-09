“I want revenge”: Elias Pettersson is not happy with his final season

After a very good season in 23-24, the Vancouver Canucks suffered a major drop in the standings in 24-25, obtaining just 90 points (19 less than in 23-24). Those 90 points weren't enough to make the playoffs, even though in the East, the Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils qualified with 91 points. Canucks fans were therefore very disappointed with the turn of events, and were quick to blame Elias Pettersson, with good reason.

The Swedish forward had a very ordinary season compared to the standards to which he had previously accustomed us. His 89 points in 23-24 had greatly helped the Canucks to success, and so, by obtaining only 45 points, including 15 goals, in 64 games last season, it's very easy to stipulate that Pettersson cost the Canucks the playoffs.

Had #40 produced as he is normally capable of, Vancouver would most likely have made the playoffs. It was a season to forget for Pettersson, then, and it's understandable now for Canucks fans to be worried about next season. Fortunately, Pettersson has the best possible attitude heading into the next campaign, as he says he wants to avenge his horrible season.

Elias Pettersson ready to flip the script this season (via @NHLdotcom) pic.twitter.com/3u61wTQpxc – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 6, 2025

[content-ads] Indeed, as Pettersson explained to NHL.com's Peter Ekholm, he really wants to get his act together next season.

The Swedish forward isn't happy with his 2024-2025 season, and he knows he'll have to do a lot better. Pettersson remains confident in his abilities, knows what he's capable of, and believes his work this summer will pay off next season.

The Canucks' #40, who will most likely represent Sweden at the Olympics, put on muscle during the off-season, and he believes he'll be able to be stronger and faster. In short, Pettersson has the right attitude right now, as he seems to have the knife between his teeth to get revenge, and to show everyone, and especially Canucks fans, that he's still a star player. His 102-point and 89-point seasons weren't recorded by chance.

So it'll be very interesting to see Pettersson in action next season, when he'll also need to stay healthy, having missed 18 games last season.[spacer title='En Rafale'] – Montreal CF in action today at Stade Saputo.

MATCH DAY GAMEDAY Atlanta United FC Stade Saputo 7:30pm MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN BPM Sports, TSN 690 Allez Montréal Wall of Fame Induction Night #CFMTL pic.twitter.com/ESGj7diJ79– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 9, 2025

– Happy Birthday

Mauro Biello! Club legend You'll have one more companion on the Wall of Fame starting tomorrow #CFMTL @EvangelistaSpor pic.twitter.com/Aue9cfFvzT– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) August 9, 2025

– Indeed.

A LNAH team beating a pro team from the French Ligue Magnus reminds me of the time that an ACH team beat the Polish national team in Hamilton. Senior hockey used to be big business in Canada, but with the advent of infinite content, senior hockey attendance has plummeted, which. .. https://t.co/ckbzOyB1LB –Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) August 9, 2025

– A

– To be continued.