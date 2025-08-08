The 10 best players from each NHL team: Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky
Sergei Bobrovsky remains one of the most experienced and battle-tested goaltenders in the NHL. At this point in his career, he’s seen just about everything — and that poise shows when the pressure ramps up. Whether it’s a tight regular season race or a deep playoff run, Bobrovsky has the ability to come up big when his team needs it most.
His technique is solid, his athleticism remains impressive, and his work ethic continues to set the tone in the Panthers’ locker room.
He might not be at the peak of his Vezina-winning form anymore, but he still has the tools and mindset to steal games and keep Florida in the mix night after night. Simply put, his presence in the crease gives the Panthers confidence, especially when things get tense.
Aaron Ekblad
Aaron Ekblad has been a cornerstone of the Panthers’ blue line for nearly a decade now. As a former first-overall pick, he came into the league with high expectations — and over time, he’s developed into a steady, reliable presence on the back end. He plays big minutes against top competition, contributes on both special teams, and brings a physical edge that makes life difficult for opposing forwards.
While injuries have slowed him down at certain points, his impact when healthy is undeniable. Ekblad isn’t always the flashiest player on the ice, but his positioning, leadership, and ability to make smart plays under pressure make him one of Florida’s most important pieces.
Whether he’s breaking up a rush, clearing traffic in front of the net, or jumping into the play offensively, he helps shape the identity of the team.
Seth Jones
Seth Jones is the kind of defenseman every team wants: big, mobile, and capable of logging heavy minutes in all situations. In Chicago, he’s been handed major responsibilities — from quarterbacking the power play to anchoring the penalty kill — and continues to be a player the coaching staff leans on heavily in Florida.
His skating ability for someone his size allows him to defend effectively against top forwards while also contributing offensively when needed. Jones can carry the puck out of his zone with confidence, make crisp outlet passes, and has a heavy shot from the point. He’s also taken on a leadership role with the Blackhawks as they move forward with a younger core.
Even though his game isn’t without its inconsistencies, his presence on the back end remains crucial. He brings stability to the blue line and can shift momentum with a big hit, a timely shot, or a strong defensive play.
Anton Lundell
Anton Lundell is one of the most underrated players on the Panthers’ roster. He doesn’t always grab the spotlight, but his impact on the ice is undeniable. Whether it’s shutting down top opposing forwards, winning key faceoffs, or making smart plays in transition, Lundell consistently brings value in all three zones.
He plays with poise beyond his years and has developed into a reliable two-way center who can be trusted in virtually any situation. His hockey IQ stands out — he reads the play well, positions himself smartly, and rarely makes careless mistakes. While his offensive numbers may not jump off the page, he contributes with timely goals and smart passes, often at crucial moments.
Still just in his early 20s, Lundell has already become a key part of Florida’s depth and overall success. As he continues to mature, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn even more responsibility — and eventually, more recognition league-wide.
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand recently put pen to paper on a new contract with the Florida Panthers — a deal signed this past summer that ensures he’ll remain in Sunrise for years to come. Even though he’s no longer in his prime offensive years, Marchand still brings an edge few players can match. He’s crafty on the attack, fearless on defense, and remaining just as unpredictable as ever.
Marchand is still one of the league’s best agitators — drawing penalties, disrupting plays, and setting the tone with his relentless energy. He continues to thrive in clutch moments and plays with a competitive fire that boosts his entire line.
Making this signing was a calculated move by Florida: Marchand’s veteran presence, competitive mindset, and playoff pedigree provide stability and leadership behind a core group that’s chasing, once again, serious postseason succes
Carter Verhaeghe
Carter Verhaeghe continues to shine as one of the most impactful forwards in the Florida Panthers lineup
He’s not the biggest player on the ice, but he uses speed, timing, and hockey instinct to get open and finish plays — often burying crucial goals in tight spaces. He excels in high-pressure situations and leads by example in both regular season and postseason moments.
On special teams, his chemistry with the top unit has helped elevate Florida’s power play. His leadership extends beyond scoring: Verhaeghe’s competitiveness, work ethic, and belief in the team’s direction have made him one of the faces of the franchise as they pursue another Stanley Cup run.
Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett has become a transformative force for the Florida Panthers since his arrival, and this offseason the organization made a strong commitment by extending him to an eight-year deal worth $8 million AAV. His impact goes far beyond statistics—Bennett’s work ethic, versatility, and leadership have redefined the team’s identity.
Bennett doesn’t just score goals—though he led the playoffs in scoring to win the Conn Smythe Trophy—he drives play hard in all three zones and thrives in high-stakes moments. Whether he’s killing penalties, forechecking relentlessly, or battling in the corners, he sets the tone every shift.
He’s also a key voice in the locker room, helping keep the core group focused and united throughout deep postseason runs. With Florida already putting together back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, Bennett represents stability and championship culture. The Panthers aren’t just keeping him around—they’re building around him. He’s earned his role as one of the central pillars in Sunrise and a driving force in their pursuit of a historic three-peat.
Sam Reinhart
Since arriving in Sunrise, Reinhart has demonstrated a remarkable ability to elevate both team play and expectations with his consistent offensive production and intelligent playmaking.
Reinhart is an ideal two-way forward: he wins critical faceoffs, moves the puck cleanly through traffic, and supports his teammates effectively in all three zones. His competitiveness in board battles and puck retrievals creates second-chance opportunities and energizes his line.
On the scoreboard, Reinhart consistently delivers with timely goals and assists, often stepping up when his team needs a clutch performance. Pressured situations don’t faze him—he plays with poise, sticks to structure, and rarely gets rattled. As part of Florida’s veteran core, Reinhart also brings stability and character both on and off the ice. While the spotlight often shines brightest on players like Bennett and Draisaitl, he quietly does the heavy lifting that keeps the Panthers balanced and dangerous night after night.
Matthew Tkachuk is a player who brings emotion, intensity, and high-end skill every time he steps on the ice. His ability to agitate opponents while producing offensively makes him a rare and valuable asset for the Panthers.
However, his rugged style of play has led to injury troubles over the past few seasons, which has sometimes made it difficult for him to stay consistently in the lineup.
Still, when he’s healthy, few players can swing the momentum of a game the way Tkachuk can. He scores big goals, sets the tone physically, and thrives under pressure. Even with the challenges of staying injury-free, he remains a driving force in Florida’s top-six and one of the emotional leaders of the tea
Aleksander Barkov
Aleksander Barkov is the captain of the Florida Panthers and is widely considered one of the most well-rounded players in the NHL today. His skill set covers every aspect of the game, from precise offensive plays to solid defensive work. Barkov’s vision and hockey IQ allow him to create scoring chances for himself and his teammates, making him a constant threat on the ice.
As the team’s leader, Barkov’s influence extends beyond his on-ice performance. He sets a strong example through his work ethic, professionalism, and calm demeanor under pressure. His leadership helps keep the Panthers focused and motivated during the highs and lows of a long NHL season.
Overall, Barkov’s combination of skill, defensive responsibility, and leadership makes him a cornerstone of the Panthers’ roster. His presence is a major reason why Florida continues to compete at a high level and remain a serious contender in the league.