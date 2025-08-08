The 10 best players from each NHL team: Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky remains one of the most experienced and battle-tested goaltenders in the NHL. At this point in his career, he’s seen just about everything — and that poise shows when the pressure ramps up. Whether it’s a tight regular season race or a deep playoff run, Bobrovsky has the ability to come up big when his team needs it most.

His technique is solid, his athleticism remains impressive, and his work ethic continues to set the tone in the Panthers’ locker room.

He might not be at the peak of his Vezina-winning form anymore, but he still has the tools and mindset to steal games and keep Florida in the mix night after night. Simply put, his presence in the crease gives the Panthers confidence, especially when things get tense.