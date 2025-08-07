The 10 best players from each NHL team: Calgary Flames

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Calgary Flames!
Dustin Wolf
Dustin Wolf continued to turn heads in the 2024–25 season, proving that size doesn’t define success for NHL goaltenders. Despite being smaller than most of his peers, Wolf’s athleticism, positioning, and compete level make him a standout in the crease.
With Calgary, he took over the starting role and showed he can handle the pressure at the highest level. His reflexes are elite, he tracks the puck extremely well, and his calm presence helped stabilize the Flames’ backend throughout the season.
Wolf’s rise is no fluke — he’s been dominant at every level, and now he looks like the long-term solution in goal for the Flames.
Rasmus Andersson
Rasmus Andersson has to be one of the most reliable and underrated defensemen in the NHL. During the 2024–25 season, he once again played big minutes for the Calgary Flames, anchoring the top pair and contributing in all situations. Offensivement, il a terminé la saison avec une quarantaine de points, tout en jouant un rôle crucial sur l’avantage numérique.
What makes Andersson so valuable is his consistency and hockey IQ. He moves the puck efficiently, defends with poise, and rarely gets caught out of position. He’s not flashy, but he does everything well — and for a young Calgary team, his presence on the blue line is absolutely essential.
MacKenzie Weegar
MacKenzie Weegar was a true force for the Calgary Flames in 2024–25. He played with intensity, leadership, and consistency, emerging as one of the team’s most impactful players on the blue line. Known for his strong skating and aggressive style, Weegar contributed at both ends of the ice — finishing the season with over 50 points while also playing tough minutes against top competition.
He brings edge, offensive instincts, and a relentless motor, making him the kind of defenseman every team wants in their lineup. Whether it’s on the power play, the penalty kill, or 5-on-5, Weegar was everywhere — and he continues to prove he’s among the NHL’s best two-way defensemen.
Mikael Backlund
Mikael Backlund once again proved in 2024–25 why he’s one of the NHL’s most respected and consistent veterans. At 36 years old, he continues to play a key role for the Calgary Flames, both on and off the ice.
As team captain, Backlund sets the tone with his leadership, work ethic, and professionalism. He remains a reliable two-way center, trusted in all situations — from penalty killing to late-game defensive shifts. While he may not be a headline-grabber, his intelligence, calm presence, and clutch play make him a vital piece of Calgary’s lineup.
Simply put, Backlund is the kind of leader every team needs.
Joel Farabee
Joel Farabee took another step forward during the 2024–25 season and solidified his place as one of the most important forwards for the Calgary Flames. At just 25 years old, he’s entering his prime and showing why he’s such a valuable piece of the team’s future.
Farabee plays with speed, intensity, and a high hockey IQ. He’s capable of playing in all situations — from the power play to the penalty kill — and he can slide up and down the lineup effectively. Offensively, he posted strong numbers this season and consistently made an impact with his quick release and ability to find soft spots in the defense.
Farabee continues to grow into a true leader in Calgary.
Blake Coleman
Blake Coleman is one of the most dependable and hard-working players in the NHL. In the 2024–25 season, he remained a key part of the Calgary Flames’ identity with his relentless energy, physical play, and ability to contribute in all three zones.
Coleman doesn’t always get the spotlight, but he plays the kind of honest, playoff-style hockey that every team values. He kills penalties, blocks shots, and chips in timely goals — often when it matters most. His versatility allows him to move up and down the lineup, and he brings a consistent effort every single night.
At 33, Coleman is still a difference-maker and a true competitor.
Yegor Sharangovich
Yegor Sharangovich quietly emerged as a key contributor for the Calgary Flames in 2024–25. After arriving from New Jersey, it didn’t take long for him to find his rhythm in a new environment. His offensive production increased, he looked more confident with the puck, and his shooting touch made him a reliable threat — especially at even strength.
Sharangovich brings versatility to the lineup. He can play both center and wing, and he’s capable of sliding into different roles depending on the team’s needs. His speed, offensive instincts, and smart positioning make him a well-rounded forward.
With a full season under his belt in Calgary, he looks like a strong piece of the Flames’ core moving forward.
Matt Coronato
Matt Coronato showed flashes of his high-end potential throughout the 2024–25 season with the Calgary Flames. Though still adjusting to the pace and physicality of the NHL, the young forward continued to develop his game and gained valuable experience playing against top competition.
Known for his lethal shot and goal-scoring instincts, Coronato has the tools to become a consistent offensive threat. What stood out this season was his willingness to battle for pucks, play responsibly without the puck, and learn from veteran teammates. He didn’t light up the scoresheet every night, but his confidence and decision-making improved as the year went on.
Calgary is betting on Coronato’s upside — and the future still looks bright
Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri proved once again why he’s a valuable veteran presence. Known for his tenacity and competitive edge, Kadri brought energy and skill to the Flames’ lineup night after night.
He played a crucial role down the middle, contributing offensively with timely goals and assists, while also being reliable defensively. Kadri’s experience and leadership were especially important for a young Calgary team, helping to guide the group through tough stretches and high-pressure situations.
Despite the physical style he plays, Kadri showed great resilience and consistency throughout the season, making him an essential piece of the Flames’ roster moving forward.
Jonathan Huberdeau
Jonathan Huberdeau had a nice season in 2024–25 with the Calgary Flames, solidifying his role as one of the team’s premier playmakers. His vision on the ice and ability to create scoring chances for teammates were key factors in the Flames’ offensive success.
Huberdeau’s smooth skating and high hockey IQ allowed him to control the pace of the game, while his precise passing made him a constant threat on the power play. He also contributed a significant number of goals, showing he can finish plays as well as set them up.
Beyond his offensive skills, Huberdeau’s experience and leadership have been invaluable for Calgary’s younger players. His ability to perform in clutch moments and maintain consistency throughout the season made him a cornerstone of the Flames’ lineup.