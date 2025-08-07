The 10 best players from each NHL team: Calgary Flames

Dustin Wolf continued to turn heads in the 2024–25 season, proving that size doesn’t define success for NHL goaltenders. Despite being smaller than most of his peers, Wolf’s athleticism, positioning, and compete level make him a standout in the crease.

With Calgary, he took over the starting role and showed he can handle the pressure at the highest level. His reflexes are elite, he tracks the puck extremely well, and his calm presence helped stabilize the Flames’ backend throughout the season.

Wolf’s rise is no fluke — he’s been dominant at every level, and now he looks like the long-term solution in goal for the Flames.