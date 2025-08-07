The 10 best players from each NHL team: Boston Bruins

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Boston bruins!
Nikita Zadorov
Nikita Zadorov probably isn’t one of the top 20 or 30 defensemen in the NHL. But he still plays an important role in Boston, as he brings toughness and a lot of stability to the Bruins’ defensive corps. He does what needs to be done without making too much noise, and he helps Jeremy Swayman in net because he’s able to clear the crease when opponents get too close to the Bruins’ goaltender.
Zadorov is somewhat underrated because he doesn’t necessarily have a strong offensive touch to his game. But he’s solid defensively, and that makes him a valuable asset for his team.
Hampus Lindholm
Hampus Lindholm isn’t the flashiest defenseman in the NHL, but he plays a crucial role for the Bruins. He logs big minutes, skates well, and is extremely reliable in all three zones. His calm presence on the back end brings structure and confidence to Boston’s defensive unit.
Lindholm doesn’t always get the credit he deserves because he’s not constantly on the highlight reels. But his hockey IQ, positioning, and ability to shut down top opponents make him a cornerstone of the Bruins’ blue line.
Morgan Geekie
Connor Geekie might not have the same spotlight as some of the top young stars in the NHL, but he brings a unique blend of size, skill, and hockey sense that makes him a very intriguing piece for the future. At 6-foot-4, he’s hard to miss on the ice, and he uses his frame effectively to protect the puck, win battles along the boards, and create space for his teammates.
Geekie is also a smart two-way center who understands the game well beyond his age. He’s responsible defensively, solid in the faceoff circle, and doesn’t shy away from the dirty work. While his skating was once considered a weakness, he’s made clear improvements in that area, and his offensive instincts have always been there—he has good hands, a strong shot, and the vision to make plays under pressure.
Viktor Arvidsson
Viktor Arvidsson isn’t the biggest player on the ice, but…
But he makes up for it with relentless energy, speed, and a fearless style of play. He’s the kind of winger who never takes a shift off—constantly pressuring the puck, creating scoring chances, and frustrating opponents with his high motor.
Arvidsson brings a spark to any line he plays on. He’s a proven goal scorer who can beat goalies with a quick release and isn’t afraid to go to the dirty areas to find rebounds or tips. Despite his smaller frame, he plays with grit and isn’t intimidated by physical play. That combination of skill and tenacity makes him a very valuable complementary forward.
Pavel Zacha
Pavel Zacha is underrated. He’s quietly become a key contributor and a highly reliable player in Boston’s lineup. Whether he’s playing center or wing, Zacha brings versatility, intelligence, and a calm presence to the ice. He understands his role, plays within the system, and rarely makes costly mistakes.
Offensively, Zacha has taken real steps forward in recent seasons. He has a smooth, accurate shot, underrated playmaking skills, and the ability to produce consistently when given top-six minutes. He sees the ice well, knows how to find open space, and complements star players without needing to dominate the puck himself. He might not be a superstar, but Pavel Zacha is exactly the kind of player good teams need—steady, adaptable, and quietly effective. In Boston, he’s carved out an important role, proving he can be counted on night after night.
Casey Mittelstadt
Casey Mittelstadt has taken impressive strides in his game over the past couple of seasons. Once seen as an underachieving prospect, he’s now showing why he was a high draft pick—combining slick hands, strong vision, and improved consistency.
Offensively, he’s creative and patient with the puck, capable of making smart plays in tight spaces. He can slot in at center or wing and adapt to different roles, whether it’s driving a scoring line or providing secondary offense.
Mittelstadt might not be a star yet, but he’s evolving into a dependable top-six forward with room to grow. His confidence is up, and he’s proving he belongs.
Jeremy Swayman
Jeremy Swayman has quickly established himself as one of the most dependable young goaltenders in the NHL. Calm, athletic, and ultra-competitive, he brings a steady presence between the pipes and never seems fazed by pressure.
What sets Swayman apart is his combination of quick reflexes and sharp positioning. He tracks the puck exceptionally well, challenges shooters aggressively, and recovers quickly when plays break down. He’s also known for his positive attitude and strong work ethic—qualities that make him a favorite among teammates and coaches.
Whether he’s starting a big game or splitting duties in a tandem, Swayman gives his team a chance to win every night. He may still be early in his career, but he’s already showing signs of becoming one of the top goalies in the NHL.
Elias Lindholm
Elias Lindholm is one of the most quietly effective two-way centers in the NHL. He’s not flashy, but he does just about everything right—whether it’s winning faceoffs, killing penalties, or contributing offensively with timely goals and smart playmaking.
Lindholm’s hockey IQ is one of his biggest assets. He reads the game extremely well, supports his defensemen, and rarely gets caught out of position. Offensively, he can produce at a top-six level, with a solid shot, good vision, and the ability to play alongside skilled wingers.
He’s the kind of player coaches trust in all situations—late-game leads, power plays, and defensive-zone draws. Lindholm won’t always grab headlines, but his all-around game and consistency make him an invaluable part of any team with playoff hopes.
Charlie McAvoy
Charlie McAvoy is the backbone of the Bruins’ blue line—a true number-one defenseman who plays in all situations and makes a major impact every night. He combines size, mobility, and hockey IQ to control the game at both ends of the ice.
Defensively, McAvoy is tough to play against. He’s physical, closes gaps quickly, and rarely loses one-on-one battles. Offensively, he can jump into the rush, quarterback the power play, and make crisp, confident passes under pressure. He plays with poise, and his leadership has grown steadily over the years.
McAvoy doesn’t just log big minutes—he thrives in them. Whether it’s shutting down the other team’s stars or helping generate offense, he brings it all. He’s a complete defenseman and one of the league’s most valuable players at his position.
David Pastrnak
David Pastrnak is one of the most dynamic and skilled goal scorers in the NHL. His combination of blazing speed, slick hands, and an accurate shot makes him a constant threat every time he’s on the ice. Pastrnak can change the course of a game with a single play, whether it’s a quick wrist shot or a creative move to beat defenders.
Beyond his offensive talents, Pastrnak plays with heart and passion. He’s fearless going to the net and isn’t afraid to battle through traffic to create scoring chances. His chemistry with teammates and ability to perform in clutch moments have made him a cornerstone for the Bruins.
Injuries have occasionally slowed him down, but when healthy, Pastrnak is a true superstar who can carry his team offensively night after night. He’s one of the elite forwards in the league and a major reason why Boston is always in the playoff mix.