The 10 best players from each NHL team: Boston Bruins

Nikita Zadorov probably isn’t one of the top 20 or 30 defensemen in the NHL. But he still plays an important role in Boston, as he brings toughness and a lot of stability to the Bruins’ defensive corps. He does what needs to be done without making too much noise, and he helps Jeremy Swayman in net because he’s able to clear the crease when opponents get too close to the Bruins’ goaltender.

Zadorov is somewhat underrated because he doesn’t necessarily have a strong offensive touch to his game. But he’s solid defensively, and that makes him a valuable asset for his team.