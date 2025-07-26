The 10 best players from each NHL team : Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Samuelsson is a defenseman who often flies under the radar because he isn’t necessarily dominant in all three zones. But there’s one area where he truly excels — and that’s on the defensive side of the game. Few NHL blueliners can match Samuelsson’s poise, maturity with the puck, and decision-making.

Even though he plays in the shadow of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, he remains a crucial piece for the Buffalo Sabres. In many ways, he’s the backbone of their defense corps — because without him, things would be even more difficult defensively for the team. His impact might be quiet, but it’s undeniable.