The 10 best players from each NHL team : Buffalo Sabres

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Buffalo Sabres!
Mattias Samuelsson
Mattias Samuelsson is a defenseman who often flies under the radar because he isn’t necessarily dominant in all three zones. But there’s one area where he truly excels — and that’s on the defensive side of the game. Few NHL blueliners can match Samuelsson’s poise, maturity with the puck, and decision-making.
Even though he plays in the shadow of Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power, he remains a crucial piece for the Buffalo Sabres. In many ways, he’s the backbone of their defense corps — because without him, things would be even more difficult defensively for the team. His impact might be quiet, but it’s undeniable.
Jack Quinn
Jack Quinn is a young forward with a ton of upside, and despite facing injuries early in his career, he continues to show why the Sabres believe in him. He has a high hockey IQ, a quick release, and the offensive instincts needed to produce consistently at the NHL level.
What stands out most about Quinn is his ability to adapt — whether he’s playing in the top six or in a more supportive role, he finds ways to contribute. As he gains more experience and stays healthy, he could develop into a key offensive threat for Buffalo. The potential is there, and the Sabres know it.
Jordan Greenway
Jordan Greenway is a big, physical forward who brings a strong presence to the Sabres’ lineup. While he’s not known for high-end offensive production, he plays an important role thanks to his size, grit, and ability to win puck battles along the boards. He’s tough to play against and brings energy every night.
Greenway is especially valuable in defensive situations and on the penalty kill, where his reach and physicality make a difference. He may not be flashy, but his role is clear — and his impact is felt in the little details. For a young Buffalo team, having a player like him brings needed balance and experience.
Ukko Pekka-Luukkonen
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has taken major strides in his development and is now seen as the future in goal for the Buffalo Sabres. After years of being a highly regarded prospect, he finally put it all together during the 2024–25 season. His athleticism, size, and calm demeanor in the crease allowed him to earn the starting role and give Buffalo a real chance to win most nights.
Luukkonen’s consistency improved dramatically, and he showed he can handle a heavy workload while making big saves at key moments. If he continues on this trajectory, the Sabres may have found their long-term solution in net.
Owen Power
Owen Power continues to grow into the star defenseman many expected him to become when he was drafted first overall in 2021. During the 2024–25 season, he took a big step forward, playing major minutes in all situations and showing more confidence in his offensive game. His skating, reach, and hockey IQ make him a force at both ends of the ice.
Power still has room to grow, but he’s already one of the key building blocks for the Sabres. With his size and mobility, he has all the tools to become a true No. 1 defenseman — and Buffalo is counting on him to anchor their blue line for years to come.
Rasmus Dahlin
Rasmus Dahlin has become the heart of the Buffalo Sabres’ blue line. In the 2024–25 season, he once again proved why he’s among the NHL’s elite defensemen. Offensively, he’s dynamic — he can skate, pass, and shoot with the best of them. Defensively, he’s taken big steps forward, playing tougher minutes and showing more consistency in his own zone.
Dahlin logs huge minutes every night, contributes on both special teams, and sets the tone with his competitiveness and leadership. At just 25 years old, he’s already a cornerstone player for the Sabres — and his continued growth is crucial to Buffalo’s success moving forward.
Alex Tuch
Alex Tuch has become one of the most important and consistent players on the Buffalo Sabres roster. In the 2024–25 season, he once again delivered with strong two-way play, leadership, and a solid offensive output. He brings a rare combination of size, speed, and skill — making him difficult to contain in the offensive zone and reliable in all situations.
Tuch plays with energy and heart, and he’s embraced his role as a leader both on and off the ice. A fan favorite in Buffalo, he gives the team a strong veteran presence while still producing at a high level. He’s exactly the kind of player you build around.
Ryan McLeod
Ryan McLeod has quietly become a very valuable depth forward in the NHL. With the Buffalo Sabres in 2024–25, he carved out an important role thanks to his speed, defensive awareness, and versatility. McLeod isn’t a flashy player, but he does all the little things right — he wins faceoffs, kills penalties, and uses his skating to pressure opponents all over the ice.
He’s the type of reliable, low-maintenance player every team needs. While his offensive numbers aren’t eye-popping, his ability to play a responsible two-way game and contribute on special teams makes him a strong asset in the bottom six.
Tage Thompson
Tage Thompson is the face of the Buffalo Sabres. After back-to-back dominant seasons, he continued to shine in 2024–25 as one of the most unique offensive threats in the NHL. Standing at 6’6”, Thompson combines elite puck skills, a deadly shot, and surprising agility for a player his size.
He regularly creates scoring chances out of nothing, whether it’s off the rush or on the power play. Even when opponents focus their defensive efforts on shutting him down, Thompson finds ways to make an impact. He’s the true centerpiece of Buffalo’s offense — a game-changer who can turn the tide in a single shift.
Josh Norris
Josh Norris has battled through injuries in recent seasons, but when healthy, he’s shown he can be a major offensive contributor. In 2024–25, he reminded everyone why he’s such a valuable piece for the Buffalo Sabres. With his quick release, high-end hockey sense, and ability to produce on the power play, Norris finished the year strong and re-established himself as a key top-six forward.
He’s also solid in the faceoff circle and responsible defensively, which makes him a dependable option down the middle. If he can stay healthy, Norris has the talent to be a consistent 30-goal scorer and a big part of Buffalo’s core moving forward.