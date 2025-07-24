The 10 best players from each NHL team: Dallas Stars

Jake Oettinger is without a doubt one of the cornerstones of the Dallas Stars. Since establishing himself as the team’s number one goaltender, he’s consistently impressed with his poise, calm demeanor in the crease, and ability to elevate his game when it matters most. He’s the kind of goalie who gives his teammates confidence — and when he’s locked in, he can steal a game on his own.

What sets Oettinger apart is his excellent positioning, sharp reads, and strong mobility. He rarely gets rattled under pressure and has quickly earned the respect of players and coaches around the league. The Stars know that with him between the pipes, they’re in a position to compete night in and night out.

At just 26 years old, he’s already considered among the league’s top goaltenders — and it feels like he still has another level to reach.