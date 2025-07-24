The 10 best players from each NHL team: Dallas Stars

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Dallas Stars!
Jake Oettinger
Jake Oettinger is without a doubt one of the cornerstones of the Dallas Stars. Since establishing himself as the team’s number one goaltender, he’s consistently impressed with his poise, calm demeanor in the crease, and ability to elevate his game when it matters most. He’s the kind of goalie who gives his teammates confidence — and when he’s locked in, he can steal a game on his own.
What sets Oettinger apart is his excellent positioning, sharp reads, and strong mobility. He rarely gets rattled under pressure and has quickly earned the respect of players and coaches around the league. The Stars know that with him between the pipes, they’re in a position to compete night in and night out.
At just 26 years old, he’s already considered among the league’s top goaltenders — and it feels like he still has another level to reach.
Thomas Harley
Thomas Harley has quietly become one of the most reliable defensemen on the Dallas Stars’ blue line. He might not always grab headlines, but his game is built on smart decisions, smooth skating, and an ability to move the puck efficiently. He sees the ice well and rarely forces plays — traits that make him a coach’s dream on the back end.
What’s especially encouraging is how much he’s grown defensively. Once known mostly for his offensive upside, Harley has rounded out his game and become a dependable presence in his own zone. He can log big minutes, contribute on special teams, and play in all situations.
At just 23 years old, the Stars are excited about what the future holds for him. He’s already a key part of their defensive core, and he continues to take steps toward becoming a true top-pairing blueliner in the NHL.
Miro Heiskanen
Miro Heiskanen is the kind of defenseman every team dreams of building around. His game is all about control — he dictates the pace with his skating, makes high-level decisions under pressure, and consistently shuts down top opposition without needing to play overly physical. He’s not flashy in the traditional sense, but he’s so smooth and efficient that he makes tough plays look easy.
Heiskanen is also a workhorse. He plays massive minutes every night, often in all situations — power play, penalty kill, and late-game defensive stands. He’s the engine of the Stars’ back end, and everything runs better when he’s on the ice.
Still just entering his prime, Heiskanen is already one of the most complete defensemen in the NHL. He’s not just the anchor of Dallas’ defense — he’s the heartbeat of the team.
Jamie Benn
Jamie Benn, the longtime captain of the Dallas Stars, made a clear statement this summer — he’s not ready to walk away from the team he’s led for over a decade. Instead of chasing one last big payday, Benn chose to sign a one-year deal worth just $1 million to stay in Dallas, a massive pay cut that speaks volumes about his loyalty and his desire to win with the group he’s helped build.
Even though he’s no longer the dominant power forward he once was, Benn still brings leadership, physicality, and a relentless competitive edge. He’s the emotional core of the team, a guy who sets the tone in the locker room and still makes his presence felt on the ice.
His best days might be behind him statistically, but Benn’s impact is as strong as ever — and by staying in Dallas on such a team-friendly deal, he’s giving the Stars every chance to stay competitive in a tough Western Conference.
Matt Duchene
Matt Duchene made a strong impression in his first seasons with the Dallas Stars — so much so that both sides were eager to keep the partnership going. And like Jamie Benn, Duchene showed he was willing to make a sacrifice for the good of the team, agreeing to a three-year contract at $4.5 million per season, a pay cut compared to previous deals in his career.
The veteran forward found new life in Dallas, thriving in a fast-paced system that plays to his strengths: speed, skill, and offensive instincts. He may no longer be the player who once flirted with point-per-game production, but Duchene remains a dangerous scoring threat who brings depth and experience to the Stars’ forward group.
His decision to stay — and to do so on a more affordable deal — speaks to his belief in what the Stars are building. With his skill set and team-first mentality, Duchene remains a valuable piece of Dallas’ pursuit of a championship.
Roope Hintz
Roope Hintz is so underrated. He makes no mistake and he’s one of the most important pieces of the Dallas Stars’ puzzle. A true difference-maker, Hintz combines high-end skating with a powerful frame and excellent instincts, allowing him to thrive in all three zones.
He’s the kind of center every team loves : he’s smart, responsible, dangerous offensively, and fully capable of shutting down the other team’s best players. Whether he’s leading the rush or anchoring a defensive shift, Hintz is calm, poised, and effective.
He may not be the loudest voice in the room, but his game speaks volumes. In Dallas, there’s no questioning his impact — Hintz is a key part of the team’s present and future.
Jason Robertson
Jason Robertson is one of the most electrifying wingers in the NHL. With his elite hockey IQ, smooth hands, and natural scoring touch, he’s become a consistent offensive force for the Dallas Stars.
What makes Robertson so effective isn’t just his ability to pile up points — it’s how effortlessly he creates space, finds soft spots in coverage, and makes the players around him better. He’s not the flashiest skater, but his anticipation and vision are off the charts, allowing him to dictate the pace of the game.
Still in the early stages of his prime, Robertson is already a cornerstone in Dallas. If he keeps this up, it won’t be long before his name enters the conversation among the league’s elite.
Tyler Seguin
Tyler Seguin remains an important figure in the Stars’ locker room and on the ice. Though injuries have impacted parts of his career, his skill, experience, and leadership continue to be valuable assets for Dallas.
He’s still capable of producing offensively, whether it’s by finishing plays with his quick release or by setting up teammates with sharp passes. Seguin can play down the middle or on the wing, and that versatility gives the coaching staff options in key situations.
Now one of the veterans on the team, Seguin plays with a sense of maturity and competitiveness that younger players can look up to. He might not be the same player he was in his peak years, but he still finds ways to make an impact night after night.
Wyatt Johnston
Wyatt Johnston is quickly emerging as one of the most promising young talents on the Dallas Stars. His natural scoring ability and quick decision-making make him a constant threat whenever he’s on the ice.
Johnston’s offensive instincts are impressive for a player so early in his career. He reads plays well, finds open lanes, and isn’t afraid to shoot or make creative passes. Beyond scoring, he’s also working on becoming more responsible defensively, rounding out his game.
As he gains more experience, Johnston is expected to become a key contributor for Dallas, with the potential to develop into a top-line player and a driving force for the team’s offense in the years ahead.
Mikko Rantanen
Mikko Rantanen is a crucial player for the Dallas Stars because of his proven offensive talent and ability to elevate the team’s attack. His experience as a top-line winger brings stability and leadership to a Stars roster that’s in transition.
Rantanen’s skill set includes excellent puck control, sharp passing, and a powerful shot, making him a constant scoring threat. He can create opportunities not only for himself but also for his teammates, helping to open up the ice and diversify Dallas’ offensive strategies.
Beyond his scoring ability, Rantanen’s work ethic and hockey IQ allow him to contribute in all situations, including penalty kills and power plays. His presence boosts the team’s competitiveness and provides a foundation for the Stars’ efforts to return to playoff contention.