The 10 best players from each NHL team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins remains one of the most recognizable figures in Columbus — not just for his colorful personality, but also for the flashes of brilliance he’s shown between the pipes. At his best, Merzlikins is capable of stealing games with his quick reflexes, athleticism, and ability to make tough saves look routine.

While consistency has been a challenge at times, there’s no denying the raw talent he brings to the crease. He plays with emotion, isn’t afraid of pressure, and often delivers in high-intensity moments. That confidence resonates through the locker room, where he’s seen as a fiery competitor who wants to be the backbone of the Blue Jackets.

If he can find more stability in his game, Merzlikins still has the tools to be a true No. 1 goaltender in the NHL. And for Columbus, that makes him a key piece of the puzzle moving forward.