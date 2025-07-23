The 10 best players from each NHL team: Columbus Blue Jackets

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Columbus Blue Jackets!
Elvis Merzlikins
Elvis Merzlikins remains one of the most recognizable figures in Columbus — not just for his colorful personality, but also for the flashes of brilliance he’s shown between the pipes. At his best, Merzlikins is capable of stealing games with his quick reflexes, athleticism, and ability to make tough saves look routine.
While consistency has been a challenge at times, there’s no denying the raw talent he brings to the crease. He plays with emotion, isn’t afraid of pressure, and often delivers in high-intensity moments. That confidence resonates through the locker room, where he’s seen as a fiery competitor who wants to be the backbone of the Blue Jackets.
If he can find more stability in his game, Merzlikins still has the tools to be a true No. 1 goaltender in the NHL. And for Columbus, that makes him a key piece of the puzzle moving forward.
Ivan Provorov
Ivan Provorov has quietly become one of the most important defensemen on the Blue Jackets’ roster. Acquired in the summer of 2023, he brought with him a solid two-way presence, durability, and a calm, steady approach to the game that has helped stabilize Columbus’ blue line.
He logs heavy minutes, takes on tough assignments, and rarely makes glaring mistakes. While he may not always light up the scoresheet, Provorov’s value lies in the little things — strong positioning, good stick work, and the ability to shut down top opposing forwards. He plays with poise and confidence, and he brings a veteran presence to a young defensive core that’s still growing.
Keeping Provorov in the fold is a smart move for Columbus. He gives them reliability, experience, and a dependable presence on the back end — exactly the kind of player you want when building toward long-term success.
Zach Werenski
Zach Werenski is the heartbeat of the Blue Jackets’ blue line. A smooth-skating, offensively gifted defenseman, he’s been a cornerstone for Columbus ever since he broke into the league. When he’s healthy, everything seems to flow better — both on the power play and in transition.
What makes Werenski stand out is his ability to generate offense from the back end without sacrificing too much defensively. He sees the ice well, jumps into the play at the right time, and can quarterback a power play with poise. His shot is a constant threat, and he’s one of those rare blueliners who can change the momentum of a game with a single rush or pass.
He also brings leadership to the group, both on and off the ice. For a franchise looking to turn the corner, having someone like Werenski — skilled, composed, and respected — is a massive asset. When he’s at the top of his game, the Blue Jackets are simply a better team.
Kent Johnson
Kent Johnson is one of the most intriguing young players in Columbus. His creativity with the puck is off the charts, and he has that rare ability to make something out of nothing. Whether it’s a slick pass through traffic or a highlight-reel goal, Johnson plays with flair and confidence.
What makes him so special is how unpredictable he can be in the offensive zone. He sees plays before they happen and isn’t afraid to try high-skill moves — but they’re not just for show; they often lead to real scoring chances. He’s still developing the consistency needed to become a true top-line player, but the raw skill is undeniable.
As the Blue Jackets continue to build toward a brighter future, Johnson is expected to be a key piece of that puzzle. With time and experience, he could become one of the more dynamic forwards in the league.
Boone Jenner
Boone Jenner is the heart and soul of the Columbus Blue Jackets. As team captain, he leads by example every night — not just with his work ethic, but with his physical presence, grit, and consistency. Jenner isn’t the flashiest player on the ice, but he’s the type of guy every team needs to win.
He plays hard minutes, takes key faceoffs, blocks shots, and isn’t afraid to go to the dirty areas. Whether he’s on the power play or killing penalties, Jenner gives everything he has. That relentless style of play earns him respect in the locker room and across the league.
More than anything, he’s a tone-setter. When the team needs a spark, Jenner is usually the one to provide it — with a big hit, a key goal, or simply a hard-working shift. He embodies what it means to wear the “C” and remains one of the most important voices and presences in the Blue Jackets’ locker room
Adam Fantilli
Adam Fantilli represents the future in Columbus — and the future looks incredibly bright. Since being drafted third overall, he’s brought a mix of speed, skill, and competitiveness that makes him one of the most exciting young players in the NHL. He plays with edge, confidence, and a drive to be great every single night.
Fantilli has all the tools: a powerful skating stride, elite hockey sense, and a quick release that can beat goalies from anywhere. But it’s his complete game that really stands out. He doesn’t cheat defensively, he battles in the corners, and he shows leadership qualities well beyond his years.
The Blue Jackets see him as a franchise cornerstone. He’s already capable of changing the momentum of a game with one shift, and as he continues to grow, there’s little doubt he’ll become one of the league’s most dangerous centers. Columbus has a star in the making — and they know it.
Mathieu Olivier
Mathieu Olivier isn’t the flashiest player on the Blue Jackets roster, but his value can’t be measured on the scoresheet alone. He brings grit, energy, and a relentless physical presence every time he steps on the ice — exactly the kind of edge every team needs to be tough to play against.
Olivier is known for his willingness to drop the gloves, finish his checks, and stand up for his teammates. But he’s more than just a fighter: he forechecks hard, creates space for his linemates, and contributes in the dirty areas where few are willing to go. He plays a simple, honest game — and coaches love that.
For Columbus, he plays an important role in establishing team identity. Whether it’s setting the tone with a big hit or bringing energy during a flat stretch, Olivier knows his job and executes it with pride. Every team needs guys like him — and the Blue Jackets are glad they have him.
Kirill Marchenko
Kirill Marchenko continues to establish himself as one of the most dominant offensive pieces in Columbus. With his quick release, high-end shot, and strong offensive instincts, he has developed into a dangerous scorer — especially when given time and space in the offensive zone.
Marchenko has a knack for finding soft spots in coverage and making defenders pay with his shooting ability. He’s not shy to attack the net, and his hands allow him to be effective both on the rush and around the crease. What makes him even more exciting is his confidence — he wants the puck, he wants to make a difference, and he’s never afraid to try creative plays.
For the Blue Jackets, he’s a key part of the young core that’s being built. His chemistry with the team’s other skilled forwards continues to grow, and there’s still plenty of upside in his game. With the right support and continued development, Marchenko has the tools to become a consistent top-six scorer in the NHL.
Charlie Coyle
Charlie Coyle was acquired by the Blue Jackets during the 2025 offseason, and his arrival brings a valuable mix of experience, versatility, and leadership to a young Columbus roster. The veteran center, known for his strong two-way game, can be deployed in a variety of situations — whether it’s shutting down top opponents, taking key faceoffs, or contributing on the power play.
Coyle plays a heavy game down low, protects the puck well, and brings a calming presence on the ice. His ability to control the tempo and win battles along the boards adds a layer of grit and responsibility that any team would welcome. He’s also a solid secondary scorer who can chip in offensively while anchoring a line defensively.
The Blue Jackets wanted to surround their emerging core with veterans who can guide and support them — and Coyle fits that mold perfectly. With his playoff experience and mature approach to the game, he’s expected to play a key role both on the ice and in the locker room as the franchise continues to move forward.
Sean Monahan
Sean Monahan’s arrival in Columbus added a layer of stability and veteran presence down the middle of the ice. The Blue Jackets targeted him for his experience, hockey IQ, and ability to handle important minutes in all situations. When healthy, Monahan remains a smart, responsible centerman who can contribute offensively and bring structure to a lineup.
He’s calm with the puck, reliable in the faceoff circle, and effective on both special teams. Monahan isn’t the flashiest player, but his vision, positioning, and leadership qualities make him a valuable asset — especially on a team looking to take the next step in its rebuild.
In Columbus, he serves as a mentor for young talents like Adam Fantilli and Kent Johnson, while still being capable of producing at a solid clip himself. It’s the kind of smart addition that helps a young team grow the right way.