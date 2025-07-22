The 10 best players from each NHL team: Colorado Avalanche

MacKenzie Blackwood brings size, experience, and stability to the Colorado Avalanche crease. At 6-foot-4, the goaltender covers a lot of net and has the ability to make big saves in high-pressure situations — a quality every contending team values.

While injuries and inconsistency have occasionally slowed his momentum in the past, Blackwood has shown flashes of high-level play throughout his career. With a strong defensive core in front of him in Colorado, he’s in a great position to regain consistency and thrive in a supporting or tandem role.

For the Avalanche, adding a goalie like Blackwood offers valuable depth and insurance in the most critical position. If he finds his rhythm, he could become a key piece in another deep playoff run.