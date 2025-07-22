The 10 best players from each NHL team: Colorado Avalanche

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. This is the Colorado Avalanche!
Mackenzie Blackwood
MacKenzie Blackwood brings size, experience, and stability to the Colorado Avalanche crease. At 6-foot-4, the goaltender covers a lot of net and has the ability to make big saves in high-pressure situations — a quality every contending team values.
While injuries and inconsistency have occasionally slowed his momentum in the past, Blackwood has shown flashes of high-level play throughout his career. With a strong defensive core in front of him in Colorado, he’s in a great position to regain consistency and thrive in a supporting or tandem role.
For the Avalanche, adding a goalie like Blackwood offers valuable depth and insurance in the most critical position. If he finds his rhythm, he could become a key piece in another deep playoff run.
Scott Wedgewood
Scott Wedgewood isn’t always in the spotlight, but he’s built a strong reputation around the NHL as a dependable backup goaltender. Now with the Colorado Avalanche, he brings veteran poise and a steady presence behind the starter — an asset every contending team needs over the course of a long season.
Wedgewood is known for his work ethic, calm demeanor in net, and ability to step up when called upon. He’s shown in recent years that he can deliver quality starts and give his team a chance to win, even when facing heavy workloads.
For the Avalanche, adding Wedgewood gives them experienced depth at a key position. Whether he’s giving the starter a night off or stepping in due to injury, the team knows they can rely on him to hold the fort. The Avalanche are one of the few clubs that can count on two excellent goaltenders.
Josh Manson
Josh Manson has grit, experience, and a physical edge. He’s not the type of defenseman who puts up huge offensive numbers, but his value lies in the little things: tough minutes, smart positioning, and punishing hits that wear opponents down.
Manson plays a hard-nosed, no-nonsense style that perfectly complements the more mobile and offensive-minded defenders in Colorado’s lineup. He’s trusted in key defensive situations, especially on the penalty kill and in protecting leads late in games.
His presence adds bite and balance to the Avalanche defense corps — a quality that becomes even more important in the playoffs. Manson may not always be flashy, but he’s a crucial piece of the puzzle when it comes to building a team that can go deep.
Devon Toews
Devon Toews is one of the most dependable and well-rounded defensemen on the Avalanche roster — and arguably in the entire NHL. While Cale Makar often steals the spotlight with his highlight-reel plays, Toews quietly plays a massive role in Colorado’s success.
He’s incredibly smart with the puck, makes excellent decisions under pressure, and consistently drives play in the right direction. Defensively, he’s calm, composed, and rarely out of position. Offensively, he chips in with smooth puck movement and timely contributions.
What makes Toews so valuable is his ability to elevate those around him. He’s often paired with Makar, forming one of the league’s most effective duos, and he plays big minutes every night against top competition. In short, he’s a pillar of Colorado’s back end — steady, efficient, and elite at what he does.
Cale Makar
Cale Makar is, quite simply, one of the most electrifying players in the NHL — regardless of position. Since the moment he arrived in Colorado, he’s been redefining what it means to be an offensive defenseman in today’s game.
His skating is elite, his vision is next-level, and his ability to create space and generate offense from the blue line is almost unmatched. Makar can take over a game with one rush up the ice or a perfectly timed shot from the point, and he makes it look effortless. But beyond the flash, he’s also rock solid defensively. He’s smart, responsible, and rarely caught out of position.
He’s already a Norris Trophy winner, a Conn Smythe winner, and a Stanley Cup champion — and he’s still just entering his prime. Makar isn’t just one of the best defensemen in the NHL… he’s one of the best players, period. A true game-changer every single night.
Brock Nelson
Brock Nelson made enough of an impression during his time with the Avalanche that the front office didn’t hesitate to lock him up long-term. The veteran forward signed a three-year deal worth $7 million per season at the beginning of July — a clear sign that Colorado believes he has plenty left in the tank.
With his size and scoring touch, Nelson brings a lot on the table. He’s calm, and adds a veteran presence to the Avalanche forward group. He’s capable of playing both center and wing, which gives the team added flexibility, and he’s the type of player who can quietly rack up 25–30 goals while playing solid two-way hockey. He’s not flashy, but he’s extremely effective — especially when it matters most.
With Colorado aiming for another deep playoff run, Nelson’s experience, reliability, and knack for timely offense could prove to be a major asset. This was a smart signing by a contender looking to stay in the mix.
Artturi Lehkonen
Artturi Lehkonen continues to be one of the most reliable and underrated players on the Avalanche roster. He’s not the kind of guy who’s going to make headlines every night, but his impact is undeniable — especially when the games start to matter more.
Lehkonen brings a rare mix of work ethic, defensive awareness, and timely scoring. He’s relentless on the forecheck, he plays in all situations, and coaches absolutely love the way he sacrifices for the team. Whether it’s blocking shots, killing penalties, or jumping into a top-six role when needed, he always finds a way to contribute.
The Avalanche know exactly what they’re getting in Lehkonen: a guy who leaves it all on the ice and who shows up when the stakes are highest. In a lineup full of stars, he’s the glue guy — and that’s exactly why he remains such a valuable piece in Colorado.
Valeri Nichushkin
Valeri Nichushkin is one of the most dominant two-way wingers in the NHL when he’s at his best. His combination of size, speed, and puck protection makes him a nightmare to play against, especially in tight games where every detail matters.
He can shut down top opponents with ease thanks to his reach and defensive instincts, but he’s also dangerous in the offensive zone. Nichushkin doesn’t need much space to create chances — he wins battles along the boards, drives the net with purpose, and makes life miserable for opposing defenders.
His impact in Colorado goes beyond the scoresheet. He plays with intensity, consistency, and discipline, often setting the tone for the rest of the team. The Avalanche count on him in every situation, and when he’s rolling, their entire lineup becomes that much tougher to handle
Martin Necas
When the Avalanche traded Mikko Rantanen to Carolina, it sent shockwaves through the league — but landing Martin Necas in return gave Colorado a dynamic new weapon up front.
Necas is a game-breaking forward with elite speed, silky hands, and a strong offensive instinct. He thrives off the rush and has the ability to make defenders look foolish with his agility and edge work. With the Avalanche, he steps into a top-six role where he’ll have the freedom to use his creativity and take more offensive responsibility.
He’s not just a flashy player either — over the past few seasons, Necas has shown real growth in his all-around game. He tracks back hard, plays with more consistency, and he’s becoming a smarter decision-maker with the puck. Colorado is banking on him to help fill the hole left by Rantanen, and if he continues his upward trajectory, Necas could become a fan favorite in no time.
Nathan MacKinnon
