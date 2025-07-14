The 10 best players from each NHL team: Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen faced a challenging 2024–25 season with the Carolina Hurricanes due to injuries that limited his time on the ice. Despite the setbacks, when healthy, he showed why he remains a valuable and experienced goaltender in the NHL.

Andersen’s calm and composed style helped stabilize the crease whenever called upon. Known for his strong positioning and quick reflexes, he made important saves that kept the Hurricanes competitive in key moments. His veteran presence also provided leadership and confidence to a young defensive group.

Though injuries slowed his season, Andersen’s experience and skill remain assets for Carolina as they rely on him to provide stability in goal moving forward