Frederik Andersen
Frederik Andersen faced a challenging 2024–25 season with the Carolina Hurricanes due to injuries that limited his time on the ice. Despite the setbacks, when healthy, he showed why he remains a valuable and experienced goaltender in the NHL.
Andersen’s calm and composed style helped stabilize the crease whenever called upon. Known for his strong positioning and quick reflexes, he made important saves that kept the Hurricanes competitive in key moments. His veteran presence also provided leadership and confidence to a young defensive group.
Though injuries slowed his season, Andersen’s experience and skill remain assets for Carolina as they rely on him to provide stability in goal moving forward
Jaccob Slavin
Jaccob Slavin is one of the NHL’s premier defensive defenseman Known for his exceptional positioning, disciplined play, and ability to shut down opposing forwards, Slavin remains a cornerstone of the Carolina Hurricanes’ blue line.
His skating and stick work allow him to break up plays and transition the puck efficiently, making him invaluable in both defensive and neutral zones. Slavin rarely takes unnecessary risks, instead relying on his hockey IQ to anticipate plays and make smart decisions under pressure.
Beyond his defensive prowess, Slavin is a leader on and off the ice, setting the tone with his work ethic and professionalism. His consistency and reliability make him one of the most trusted defenders in the league, and a vital part of Carolina’s success.
K'Andre Miller
K’Andre Miller had a big impact on the New York York during the 2024–25 season. He is known for his combination of size, speed, and skill, and he quickly became a key part of the Hurricanes’ defense corps for the years to come.
Miller’s aggressive style and strong skating allow him to jump into the play and contribute offensively while still fulfilling his defensive responsibilities. His ability to move the puck effectively helps Carolina transition quickly from defense to offense. Throughout the season, Miller showed growth in his decision-making and consistency, making him a reliable presence on the blue line.
The trade has proven beneficial for both Miller and the Hurricanes, as he fits perfectly into their system and adds a dynamic element to their defense. Carolina now looks to build around him as a core piece for years to come.
Jordan Staal
Jordan Staal remains a vital veteran presence for the Carolina Hurricanes. At 36 years old, he continues to provide leadership, stability, and reliable two-way play down the middle.
Staal’s strengths lie in his defensive responsibility and faceoff prowess. He often takes on tough matchups against the opposition’s top players and excels in shutting them down. His experience and hockey sense allow him to make smart plays and support his teammates effectively.
While his offensive production has declined compared to earlier in his career, Staal’s role as a shutdown center and locker room leader remains invaluable. His consistent effort and professionalism set an example for younger players, making him a cornerstone of the Hurricanes’ team culture.
Logan Stankoven
Logan Stankoven had a breakout season in 2024–25 with the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes, quickly becoming one of the team’s most exciting young forwards. Known for his speed, skill, and relentless work ethic, Stankoven made an immediate impact offensively and defensively.
Stankoven’s ability to create scoring chances both for himself and his teammates was a key factor in the Hurricanes’ offensive success. He played with great intensity and tenacity, often winning puck battles and driving play in the offensive zone. His defensive awareness and commitment also made him a reliable player in all situations.
At just 22 years old, Stankoven showed maturity beyond his years and proved to be a valuable two-way forward. Carolina is confident that he will continue to develop into a core player and a leader for years to come.
Taylor Hall
Taylor Hall brought veteran experience and offensive depth to the Carolina Hurricanes during the 2024–25 season. Although injuries limited parts of his year, Hall still managed to contribute effectively when in the lineup, especially in key moments down the stretch and into the playoffs.
His skating and puck-carrying ability remain strong, and he showed flashes of the dynamic winger he’s been throughout his career. Hall slotted in well within Carolina’s fast-paced system, using his vision and playmaking to generate chances and support the team’s offensive push.
At this stage in his career, Hall’s role may not be that of a top-line scorer, but his experience, versatility, and leadership make him a valuable piece for a contending team like the Hurricanes.
Seth Jarvis continues his rise as one of the Carolina Hurricanes’ most important young players. At just 23 years old, he played with the confidence and consistency of a seasoned veteran, taking on a bigger role offensively while maintaining his strong two-way play.
Jarvis brings speed, energy, and high-end skill to the top six. His ability to finish plays and create chances made him a constant threat in the offensive zone, and he often stepped up in big moments. What’s just as impressive is his commitment without the puck — he’s reliable defensively, kills penalties, and plays with grit.
He’s becoming the heartbeat of the Hurricanes’ forward group — a core piece who’s only getting better.
Andrei Svechnikov
Andrei Svechnikov is one of the most dynamic and physically dominant wingers in the NHL — and without question, one of the Hurricanes’ most valuable players. Built like a power forward but blessed with the hands and creativity of a high-end scorer, Svechnikov brings a rare blend of strength, skill, and competitiveness that makes him a nightmare to defend.
He can take over games with his explosive skating, his heavy shot, or simply by overpowering defenders along the boards. But what truly sets him apart is his ability to impact all areas of the ice: he can play in any situation, go up against top opposition, and still drive results.
At just 24, he’s already the kind of player you build around — and Carolina knows it.
Nikolaj Ehlers
Nikolaj Ehlers brings exactly what the Carolina Hurricanes were looking for: elite speed, high-end offensive talent, and the ability to change the momentum of a game in a single shift. After joining the Hurricanes, Ehlers quickly found his rhythm and fit seamlessly into the team’s up-tempo, possession-heavy system.
Known for his blazing acceleration and quick hands, Ehlers is a constant threat off the rush and thrives in transition. He can finish plays with precision or create space for teammates with his vision and agility. His offensive instincts make him one of the most dynamic wingers in the league.
Recognizing his impact and long-term value, the Hurricanes signed Ehlers to an eight-year contract in early July 2025 — a clear sign that the organization views him as a core piece of their future. With his prime years still ahead of him, Ehlers is poised to be a difference-maker in Carolina for a long time.
Sebastian Aho
Sebastian Aho is the heartbeat of the Carolina Hurricanes — a true franchise player who does everything at a high level. Whether it’s scoring goals, setting up teammates, playing on the penalty kill or taking key faceoffs, Aho is always at the center of the action.
What makes him so special is his consistency and versatility. He’s a smooth skater with elite hockey sense, and he has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. Offensively, he’s a threat every time he touches the puck, and defensively, he’s just as reliable. He thrives in pressure moments and often sets the tone with his compete level.
Simply put, Aho is the kind of player every team dreams of having — a true leader on and off the ice, and the cornerstone of the Hurricanes’ success.