Mike Morreale sees Zachary Bolduc as a very promising player this season

Many wonder how the Montreal Canadiens will fare in 2025-26.We know the team is young, and the departure of veterans like David Savard, Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak certainly hurts.On the other hand, there have been some fine additions this summer, and the club can also count on Ivan Demidov to electrify every game as a rookie.Zachary Bolduc is undoubtedly a very interesting acquisition, as he has a flair for scoring goals and can also contribute physically.However, few see him as a player who can surprise for the 2025-26 season. In a recent article on the NHL website , Mike Morreale named players who could explode this season, and Bolduc is on that list.

As Morreale mentions, not only is he a promising goal-scorer, but he’ll certainly have a bigger role in Montreal and more playing time per game.

And there’s always the possibility of seeing him play with a certain Ivan Demidov (who, incidentally, is seen as the next Kucherov), a combination I’d prioritize at the start of the season. With a center like Kirby Dach, it would make a really intriguing line-up.

What’s more, NHL Fantasy has compiled a list of the best players aged 23 and under in the Atlantic Division, and Bolduc ranks 8th.

The Atlantic Division is LOADED with young talent that can help you win your upcoming #FantasyHockey league! #NHLYoungStarsWeek pic.twitter.com/hCNlypDNnA – NHL Fantasy / EDGE (@NHLFantasy) July 14, 2025

However, what really stands out is that the Habs have FOUR players in the top-8 of this ranking.The Habs are on a roll this season.

It’s really impressive to see so many players from the same club invading the standings like this.

We know that the Habs’ core is very young, but to see Lane Hutson at the top and especially Demidov (who has only played seven games in his career) in 7th place says a lot about the club’s future.

Overtime

To these four players aged 23 and under, we add a core made up of Nick Suzuki (25), Noah Dobson (25), Cole Caufield (24) and Kaiden Guhle (23).The future is (very) bright in Montreal.

