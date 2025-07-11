News Finding a second center won’t get any easier in 2026 Maxime Truman 2025-07-11 11:20:07 Share : Credit: It’s July 11 and the Canadiens’ two biggest needs are still unmet: #2 center and toughness. Although some insiders believe that transactions will take place in the next few days, we have to face the facts: the chances of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton getting their hands on a second center in the opening days […] Share Tweet Share Copied! Copy Related galleries News The 10 best players from each NHL team: Anaheim Ducks Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-07-10 13:15:39 See the album News The best signings from the 2025 Free Agent Market – Part 2 Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-07-07 11:27:44 See the album News The best signings from the 2025 Free Agent Market – Part 1 Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-07-04 10:01:27 See the album News Top 10 : Biggest draft steals in NHL history Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-27 08:11:06 See the album News Teams to watch that could make moves at the draft Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-26 11:42:33 See the album News 10 prospects to watch ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-25 13:09:17 See the album News The 10 best free agents of the 2025 NHL offseason Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-24 10:09:16 See the album News The 10 best photos of the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-21 17:13:08 See the album News The 10 best players aged 35 and over in the NHL Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-18 17:03:09 See the album News 10 defining moments of Brad Marchand’s career Marc-Olivier Cook 2025-06-18 17:02:14 See the album