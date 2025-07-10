The 10 best players from each NHL team: Anaheim Ducks

We’re in the NHL offseason — and to help you get ready for the upcoming campaign, we’ll be highlighting the top 10 players on each team over the next month. Let’s kick things off with the Anaheim Ducks!
Lukas Dostal
Lukas Dostal is only 25 years old, but from the moment he arrived in the NHL, he showed flashes of elite talent and quickly convinced the Ducks that he could be the franchise’s future in net. That’s exactly why Anaheim traded John Gibson to Detroit during the recent draft — they’re ready to give Dostal a bigger role.
Now firmly established as the Ducks’ No. 1 goaltender, Dostal has all the tools to succeed: strong positioning, athleticism, poise under pressure, and elite puck-tracking ability. If he continues on this trajectory, don’t be surprised if his name enters the Vezina Trophy conversation sooner rather than later.
Jacob Trouba
Jacob Trouba has slowed down. He’s no longer the offensive presence he was earlier in his career, but one thing about his game has never changed: his physicality. Trouba still loves to throw big hits, and that physical edge allows him to maintain a meaningful role on the ice. Now with the Ducks, he brings much-needed stability to their blue line.
He’s also a respected veteran — he wore the “C” in New York with the Rangers and previously wore an “A” during his time with the Winnipeg Jets. In short, Trouba still makes a difference, both on and off the ice.
Jackson LaCombe
Jackson LaCombe has quietly established himself as one of the NHL’s top young defensemen. It wasn’t something many saw coming — he often flew under the radar in recent years — but his strong skating and smart decision-making have allowed him to rise quickly.
LaCombe has become the go-to guy on Anaheim’s blue line, acting as the team’s new power-play quarterback and logging big minutes in all situations. His mobility, poise, and puck-moving ability have turned him into a key piece of the Ducks’ rebuild, and he’s now seen as a long-term pillar on the back end.
Leo Carlsson
Leo Carlsson is an incredibly talented player. He’s got elite skills, a deadly wrist shot, and he’s already finding success in the NHL because of how well-rounded his game is. Carlsson plays with poise beyond his years, and he’s capable of making an impact every time he steps on the ice — whether it’s by scoring, setting up plays, or being responsible in all three zones.
He’s quickly becoming a cornerstone for the Ducks and looks like a future star in the making. With his combination of size, skill, and hockey IQ, Anaheim has something very special in Carlsson.
Chris Kreider
Chris Kreider — much like Jacob Trouba — isn’t the dominant force he was four or five years ago. But he can still score goals, and his arrival in Anaheim will help the Ducks build a more balanced forward group. Kreider brings leadership, experience, and a physical presence that will benefit a young team looking to take the next step.
He’s the kind of player who can still make a difference on the power play and in front of the net, where he’s always been dangerous. His veteran presence should go a long way in helping guide Anaheim’s young core both on and off the ice.
Ryan Strome
Ryan Strome is an underrated player in the NHL. He’s not often talked about as a star, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s been a consistent 50–60 point scorer for several years now. He brings stability, vision, and playmaking ability to any forward group, and his versatility allows him to play both center and wing when needed.
For a young team like the Anaheim Ducks, having a dependable veteran like Strome is a major asset. He can support the development of younger players while continuing to contribute offensively. He may fly under the radar, but his value is undeniable.
Cutter Gauthier
Cutter Gauthier has the potential to become a 35–40 goal scorer in the NHL. His ability to find the back of the net is outstanding, and it was clear from the start — he scored 20 goals in his rookie season. The sniper is poised, confident, and has a lethal release that makes him dangerous every time he touches the puck.
With his size, skill, and natural scoring touch, Gauthier has quickly become one of the most exciting young forwards in the league. If he continues to develop at this pace, he’ll be a cornerstone player and a consistent offensive threat for years to come.
Mikael Granlund
Mikael Granlund signed a three-year deal with the Anaheim Ducks (at a $7 million AAV), and while the price tag is a bit high, this is a major signing for the team. Granlund is a skilled offensive player, but what makes him so valuable is his complete game — he’s responsible defensively and effective in all three zones.
He can play center or wing, contribute on both special teams, and bring leadership to a young Ducks roster. With his high hockey IQ and versatility, Granlund should become an important part of Anaheim’s core as they continue their rebuild and look to take the next step forward.
Troy Terry
Troy Terry has proven himself. He scores goals consistently, has great vision, and has been firmly established for some time now as one of the top players on his team.
Terry’s offensive instincts are sharp — he knows how to find open ice, create plays, and finish with precision. He’s also a reliable presence in all situations, capable of contributing on the power play and helping drive possession at even strength. In Anaheim’s young core, Terry is a leader both on the ice and in the locker room. As the Ducks continue to build, he remains one of their most important and consistent forwards.
Mason McTavish
Mason McTavish continues to establish himself as a key building block for the Anaheim Ducks. At just 22 years old, he’s already playing big minutes in all situations and showing the kind of two-way game that coaches love. McTavish combines grit, skill, and leadership — and he’s not afraid to go to the dirty areas of the ice to make plays.
In the 2024–25 season, he took another step forward, finishing with 52 points in 76 games while also becoming one of Anaheim’s most trusted forwards defensively. His hockey sense, work ethic, and physical style make him a perfect fit as a future captain candidate. The Ducks have a gem in McTavish.