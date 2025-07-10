The 10 best players from each NHL team: Anaheim Ducks

Lukas Dostal is only 25 years old, but from the moment he arrived in the NHL, he showed flashes of elite talent and quickly convinced the Ducks that he could be the franchise’s future in net. That’s exactly why Anaheim traded John Gibson to Detroit during the recent draft — they’re ready to give Dostal a bigger role.

Now firmly established as the Ducks’ No. 1 goaltender, Dostal has all the tools to succeed: strong positioning, athleticism, poise under pressure, and elite puck-tracking ability. If he continues on this trajectory, don’t be surprised if his name enters the Vezina Trophy conversation sooner rather than later.