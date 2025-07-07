The best signings from the 2025 Free Agent Market – Part 2

Let’s continue with the free agent market and the best signings since Tuesday, July 1st. Here’s part two of the top signings so far in this NHL offseason!
Brandon Tanev (Utah Mammoth)
Brandon Tanev is a respected veteran in the NHL, known for his reliability and versatility. He’s the kind of forward who can be used in just about any situation. Tanev thrives in defensive roles and has the hockey IQ to shut down top opposing lines with smart positioning and relentless effort.
For the Utah Mammoth, this is a terrific signing. Tanev fills a key need — adding depth and stability to the forward group. He brings experience, energy, and a strong two-way presence. A smart pickup for a team looking to take the next step.
Contract: 3 years – $2.5 million AAV
Cody Ceci’s reputation around the NHL is well established. Much like Brandon Tanev, he’s a veteran who understands his role and doesn’t try to do too much — which helps him stay out of trouble. That said, Ceci has notable defensive lapses and doesn’t bring much offensive upside either.
That’s why his new contract with the Los Angeles Kings raised some eyebrows. At four years and a fairly high cap hit, it’s a deal that could age poorly, especially if Ceci struggles to keep pace as the league gets faster and more skilled. Time will tell, but the risk is definitely there.
Contract: 4 years – $4.5 million AAV
Nico Sturm (Minnesota Wild)
What a great signing for the Wild, who were looking to add a center for their bottom six. Nico Sturm checks all the boxes: he’s reliable in all three zones and excels in the faceoff circle. He’s expected to provide strong defensive play and take on a key role on Minnesota’s penalty kill.
Sturm won’t light up the scoresheet, but he brings structure, discipline, and versatility — exactly what you want from a depth center. And at this price, it’s a low-risk, high-reward deal. Wild fans should be pleased that GM Bill Guerin managed to bring him back to Minnesota.
Contract: 2 years – $2 million AAV
Adam Gaudette (San Jose Sharks)
It took some time for Adam Gaudette to find his stride in the NHL, but he finally showcased his potential during his last season with the Ottawa Senators, finishing the year with an impressive 19 goals. Now heading to San Jose, Gaudette gives the Sharks a bit more offensive punch in their lineup. He could also become a valuable asset on the power play, thanks to his quick release and natural scoring instincts.
It’s a low-risk move for the Sharks, especially considering their ample cap space. If Gaudette continues to build on last season’s momentum, this could turn out to be a very smart signing.
Contract: 2 years – $2 million AAV
Evgenii Dadonov (New Jersey Devils)
Evgenii Dadonov spent the last few seasons with the Dallas Stars, and it’s clear that age is starting to catch up with him. That said, his offensive talent is still very real — and that’s exactly why the New Jersey Devils saw value in bringing him in. With a solid forward core already in place, adding a veteran like Dadonov who knows how to score can provide a boost, especially in a depth role or on the second power-play unit.
It’s a low-risk signing, and the Devils did well to convince him to come on board for a modest salary.
Contract: 1 year – $1 million AAV
Andrew Mangiapane (Edmonton Oilers)
Andrew Mangiapane hit free agency this summer after a somewhat underwhelming season in Washington. He had signed a one-year deal last offseason to bet on himself, but things didn’t quite pan out the way he had hoped with the Capitals. That said, Mangiapane still brings offensive upside and a proven ability to contribute at 5-on-5.
Now with the Edmonton Oilers, he fits well into their high-tempo, attack-heavy system — especially alongside stars like McDavid and Draisaitl. Edmonton continues to load up on talent up front, even though everyone knows their real concern lies on the back end. As they say: defense wins championships.
Contract: 2 years – $3.6 million AAV
Anthony Mantha (Pittsburgh Penguins)
It’s no secret — Anthony Mantha is overflowing with talent. The power forward hasn’t had as much success as expected since arriving in the NHL, partly due to frequent injuries. But with his size, skating ability, and quick release, he remains an intriguing player.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have decided to give him a shot. Mantha is heading to play alongside Sidney Crosby — could this finally be the year he breaks out and has a huge season?
Contract: One year – $2.5 million AAV
Gustav Nyquist (Winnipeg Jets)
The Hurricanes had a busy season. They traded Martin Necas to Colorado to acquire Mikko Rantanen, then flipped Rantanen to Dallas for Logan Stankoven… but GM Eric Tulsky wasn’t done yet. Tulsky managed to land one of the biggest free agents on the market in Nikolaj Ehlers, and it’s truly an outstanding acquisition for the Hurricanes, who already boast one of the most talented offenses in the NHL. The big question now is whether adding Ehlers will finally push them to the next level.
Contract: 6 years – $8.5 million AAV
Brent Burns (Colorado Avalanche)
Brent Burns gave the Carolina Hurricanes everything he had, but at 40 years old, the veteran defenseman is still chasing the ultimate goal: winning the Stanley Cup. That’s why his decision to sign with the Colorado Avalanche is so intriguing. With Colorado, he’ll have a real shot at lifting the Cup before calling it a career — and it would be a great story if he pulled it off, considering the impressive career he’s already had in the NHL.
This could very well be his final chance, and he’s betting on a contender to help him write the perfect ending.
Contract: One year – $1 million AAV
