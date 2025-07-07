The best signings from the 2025 Free Agent Market – Part 2

Brandon Tanev is a respected veteran in the NHL, known for his reliability and versatility. He’s the kind of forward who can be used in just about any situation. Tanev thrives in defensive roles and has the hockey IQ to shut down top opposing lines with smart positioning and relentless effort.

For the Utah Mammoth, this is a terrific signing. Tanev fills a key need — adding depth and stability to the forward group. He brings experience, energy, and a strong two-way presence. A smart pickup for a team looking to take the next step.

Contract: 3 years – $2.5 million AAV