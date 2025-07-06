“A dream come true”: Zachary Bolduc (really) looking forward to playing with the Habs

Montreal! It’s a dream come true, and I’ll be proud to wear the blue-white-red jersey. – Zachary Bolduc

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Zachary Bolduc (@zack_bolduc)

Overtime

An interesting connection to the Zack Bolduc trade between the Blues & the Habs: Blues coach Jim Montgomery & Habs GM Kent Hughes, both from Montreal, are old friends who go way back. They were teammates at Cégep de Saint-Laurent, winning a championship in 1987-1988. Years… pic.twitter.com/IWPhks0f9P – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 6, 2025

Friedman on 32TP says 2C is still an issue for Carolina, although he never expected Claude Giroux to hit UFA, but if he did Carolina would’ve taken a huge run at him. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2025

Friedman on 32TP says Waddell always knew what it would take to re-sign Provorov, but once they struck out on Dobson and other options didn’t pan out he circled back to Provorov and his representatives and said “okay, I’m in” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2025

Darren Dreger: Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, Max Domi has some trade protection, but those are pieces you could see getting moved before the start of training camp, potentially – First Up – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 6, 2025

After his big outing yesterday, Lazaro Estrada has also been sent back to AAA. https://t.co/HthPQtnsmX – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 6, 2025

Last Tuesday, the Habs acquired Zachary Bolduc. The forward, who enjoyed a fine rookie season with the Blues, was acquired in return for Logan Mailloux.The arrival of Noah Dobson meant that the Habs could afford to trade Mailloux, and they jumped at the chance.In Bolduc, the Canadiens get a talented guy who’s capable of playing on a top-6 line (remember, he played on Robert Thomas’ wing on the Blues’ top line late in the season), but more importantly, a guy who seemshappy to be back in town.The Trois-Rivières native posted a message on his Instagram account in which he thanked the Blues and their fans at length. And at the very end of the message, he had this to say:Bolduc notes that he’s looking forward to this new chapter in his career, and understandably so. He’s leaving a good team in Saint-Louis, but he’s joining another one on the rise in Montreal, and above all, he’s a lot closer to home.It will be much easier for him to see his family on a more regular basis, for example.In Montreal, Bolduc will have the chance to play a fairly offensive role. We expect to see him playing minimally on the top-9, but it’s far from impossible to see him being sent to the second line with Ivan Demidov, who has excellent playmaking skills.For a guy like Bolduc, who flirted with a 20-goal season (he finished the campaign with 19) in his rookie year and has an excellent shot, it must be exciting to consider the opportunity to play with a guy like Demidov.Bolduc will have to fight hard in camp to prove that he deserves this opportunity, but what’s clear is that he seems (really) happy to be coming to town. And if that gives him extra motivation, so much the better.– Speaking of Bolduc.– The Hurricanes wanted Claude Giroux. They’re looking for a second center, too.– If Noah Dobson had been traded to the Blue Jackets, Ivan Provorov would have tested the autonomy market.– Things could get moving in Toronto.– The Blue Jays are on the move.