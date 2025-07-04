The best signings from the 2025 Free Agent Market – Part 1

Free agency opened on Tuesday, and several key players have already signed big contracts. Here are some of the notable signings — and you’ll notice that many of these players simply chose to stay with the teams they played for last season. Part 1!
Dmitry Orlov (San Jose Sharks)
Dmitry Orlov is a veteran two-way defenseman known for his physicality, puck-moving ability, and playoff experience. At 33 years old, he still plays with a competitive edge and brings leadership to any blue line. In 2024–25, Orlov logged heavy minutes with Carolina, contributing 28 points in 76 games while playing a key shutdown role. For the San Jose Sharks, signing Orlov is a smart move. They’re rebuilding, but adding a stabilizing presence like Orlov helps their young core grow in a more structured environment. He can play in all situations, mentor developing defensemen, and bring a winning mindset to a franchise looking to take the next step.
Contract : 2 years- $6.5M AAV
Ivan Provorov (Columbus Blue Jackets)
Ivan Provorov blends mobility, physical play, and defensive awareness. At 28 years old, he’s in the prime of his career and brings over 500 games of NHL experience. In the 2024–25 season, he was a big part of the Blue Jackets, posting p3 oints in 82 games while being tasked with tough matchups and penalty-kill duties. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, keeping Provorov is a smart decision. He gives the team stability on the back end, mentors younger players like Denton Mateychuk, and can handle high-pressure minutes. He may not be flashy, but he’s a dependable presence that every team needs.
Contract : 7 year – $8.5M AAV
Patrick Kane (Detroit Red Wings)
Patrick Kane is nearing the end of his career — but he can still contribute at the NHL level, and that’s no secret. The veteran forward has signed a new one-year deal with Detroit, and he’ll bring valuable stability to the Red Wings’ locker room. It’s a solid deal for the team… and for Kane, it may be one of his final chances to chase a Stanley Cup. The big question now is: can he win it for the fourth time in his career before hanging up his skates?
Contract : 1 year – $3M AAV
Jake Allen (New Jersey Devils)
Jake Allen has become an important piece for the Devils. With Jacob Markström often sidelined due to injuries — and carrying a history of significant ones — Allen has taken on the responsibility of leading New Jersey when needed. There was interest in him from teams across the league, but he ultimately chose to stay with the Devils. He didn’t want to move his family again, which is totally understandable. If Allen can provide solid goaltending in a No. 2 role, he’ll be a key contributor to the team’s success.
Contract: 5 years – $1.8M AAV
Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers)
Let’s be honest — the Panthers made the right call by keeping Sam Bennett. While he may not be the face of the franchise, the forward has completely transformed this team since the moment he arrived in Florida. The Panthers rely on him as a key piece of their core, and here’s proof: Bennett won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs, and Florida has now lifted the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.
Contract: 8 years – $8 million AAV
Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers)
You could say the same thing about Aaron Ekblad. He’s been the Panthers’ No. 1 defenseman for quite some time and is firmly established as one of the better all-around blueliners in the league. Ekblad chose to sign a team-friendly deal to stay right where it all began for him in the NHL. The Panthers pulled off a major win by keeping him in town — he’s been doing the job consistently since day one. And when you look at the contract he just signed, it’s clear he was willing to make a sacrifice to help the team stay competitive.
Contract: 8 years – $6.1 million AAV
Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers)
The Utah Mammoth were reportedly ready to offer Brad Marchand $10 million per season. But… he wanted to win. Just like Sam Bennett and Aaron Ekblad, Marchand chose to stay in Florida and signed an extremely team-friendly deal with the Panthers. The result? All of Florida’s key players will be back next season — and for several seasons to come. That sets the stage for another strong run, and the Panthers now have a real shot at becoming the first team in a very long time to win the Stanley Cup three years in a row.
Contract: 6 years – $5.25 million AAV
Brock Boeser (Vancouver Canucks)
Brock Boeser followed the same path many other players have taken this offseason — he stayed with the team that drafted him. Most people expected him to leave, especially after his end-of-season comments where he admitted he was “probably on his way out.” But in the NHL, things can change quickly. Just minutes after free agency opened, Boeser received a call from the Canucks, and GM Patrik Alvin managed to convince him to stay. It’s a big win for Vancouver, as Boeser remains a top-tier sniper and an important part of their offensive core.
Contract: 7 years – $7.25 million AAV
Vladislav Gavrikov (Los Angeles Kings)
The New York Rangers were in desperate need of a left-shot defenseman who could be reliable in all three zones — and that’s exactly what they got by signing Vladislav Gavrikov. He’s not the flashiest player, but he’s extremely effective and dependable. Gavrikov is set to join a solid defensive core in New York and will step in to replace K’Andre Miller, who was recently traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The contract came as a bit of a surprise due to its size… but in the end, it’s a well-deserved deal for a player who fills a critical need on a contending team.
Contract: 7 years – $7 million AAV
Jonathan Drouin (New York Islanders)
Jonathan Drouin’s career got a fresh start after leaving Montreal. Things were tough for him with the Canadiens because of the intense pressure in that market, but in Colorado, he was able to find his game again alongside his good friend Nathan MacKinnon. Now he’s headed to New York to join the Islanders, and it will be interesting to see how things go with Patrick Roy as head coach. Drouin has never been known as the hardest worker on the ice, and Roy is famously tough on players who don’t bring that effort every night.
Contract: 2 years – $4 million AAV