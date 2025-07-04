The best signings from the 2025 Free Agent Market – Part 1

The New York Rangers were in desperate need of a left-shot defenseman who could be reliable in all three zones — and that’s exactly what they got by signing Vladislav Gavrikov. He’s not the flashiest player, but he’s extremely effective and dependable. Gavrikov is set to join a solid defensive core in New York and will step in to replace K’Andre Miller, who was recently traded to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The contract came as a bit of a surprise due to its size… but in the end, it’s a well-deserved deal for a player who fills a critical need on a contending team.

Contract: 7 years – $7 million AAV