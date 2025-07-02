Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Canadiens: two biggest needs still unmet
Maxime Truman
Canadiens: two biggest needs still unmet
Credit: The Canadiens 2025-26 won’t be all that different from the Canadiens 2024-25. We won’t see Emil Heineman, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, David Savard and Michael Pezzetta, but we will welcome Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc, Samuel Blais and maybe Alex Belzile. Kent Hughes mentioned yesterday afternoon that his team was better than a year ago to […]
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!

Related galleries

More Content