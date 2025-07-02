Canadiens: two biggest needs still unmet

Credit: The Canadiens 2025-26 won’t be all that different from the Canadiens 2024-25. We won’t see Emil Heineman, Joel Armia, Christian Dvorak, David Savard and Michael Pezzetta, but we will welcome Noah Dobson, Zachary Bolduc, Samuel Blais and maybe Alex Belzile. Kent Hughes mentioned yesterday afternoon that his team was better than a year ago to […]