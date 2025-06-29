Seeing Brad Marchand in Boston again would be special

Barring a last-minute deal with the Florida Panthers, Brad Marchand will be a free agent on July 1.And the 35-year-old forward could well break the bank with his recent playoff performances.

Marchand was at the heart of the Panthers’ success in their second consecutive Stanley Cup conquest, with 20 points, including 10 goals, in 23 games.

As we wait to see Brad Marchand’s decision with Florida, several teams including Boston and Toronto hope to talk to him come Tuesday when the market opens, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Cup champs. The Bruins would certainly be open to bringing him back. But again, perhaps.. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 29, 2025

The veteran scored many important goals and established himself as one of the most clutch players in the playoffs in recent years.The center forward would be an excellent addition for a club looking to go further in the spring, such as the Toronto Maple Leafs, for whom Marchand was a particular headache in the last playoffs.In fact, several rumours in recent weeks have claimed that the Toronto club was interested in the Halifax native.Marchand could end his career with his childhood team.However, Pierre LeBrun mentioned another possible scenario in which the forward would return to his former team, the Boston Bruins.

It’s understandable that Marchand might want to finish his career where he’s already played sixteen seasons and retire in a Bruins jersey.

On the other hand, Boston is about to embark on what could be a lengthy rebuilding period, and will the veteran want to play his final seasons with a team that’s likely to be out of the post-season tournament for at least a few years?

What’s more, Marchand’s current value is as a playoff player, whereas his regular-season performances have been declining for the past four years.

Unless the forward accepts less money to return to Boston, it doesn’t make sense to pay top dollar for a club that probably won’t make the playoffs for a while.

However, I’ll admit I was surprised to see the Bruins trade Marchand this winter, as I thought he’d finish his career with the team that drafted him.

Who knows, maybe we’ll see the man we love to hate in his black and yellow uniform again, but I have to admit I was getting used to him in Florida colors.

Overtime

– Interview with Emil Heineman (he talks about his time with the Habs).

Emil Heineman speaks about his time with the #habs and the season – and trade – that he has experienced.

From @skrivsmedjan‘s article with Emil Heineman; full article here: https://t.co/JQTKDwadCB pic.twitter.com/QN3fn03mit – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) June 29, 2025

– Big signing for Toronto.

– Where will Jonathan Drouin go?

Jonathan Drouin will be going to the free agent market on July 1st. Over the last 2 seasons in Colorado, he’s registered 93 points in 112 games (0.83 Pts/Gm). – Allan Walsh (@walsha) June 29, 2025

– A quick reminder.

Tomorrow is the deadline for qualifying offers in the NHL. Many JAs with compensation who don’t receive offers will become free as air on July 1. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 29, 2025

