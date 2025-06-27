Top 10 : Biggest draft steals in NHL history

The draft is set for Friday night. And you know what? Let’s take a look back at the greatest steals in NHL Draft history to mark the occasion. Let’s go!
Nikita Kucherov - 58th pick (2011)
Nikita Kucherov has established himself as one of the best players in the National Hockey League. And it’s wild, but the Lightning found a true gem with the… 58th overall pick in the 2011 Draft. Not only did Kuch become a dominant player — he helped the Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups with his outstanding performances in the playoffs. He owns three Art Ross Trophies, one Hart, and two Ted Lindsay Awards… truly, the Lightning struck gold by selecting him that late in the draft.
Johnny Gaudreau - 104th pick (2011)
First of all… rest in peace, Johnny. This player changed the course of NHL history: smaller players are now more popular and “Johnny Hockey” was one of the pioneers who paved the way for the kind of guys we see in the league today. But let’s be clear — Johnny Gaudreau is one of the biggest draft steals ever because he was outstanding right from the moment he arrived in the big league. He recorded three seasons with over 80 points — including a 115-point campaign — and that’s truly special, especially considering nobody believed in him at first because of his size.
Braden Holtby - 93th pick (2008)
It’s simple: Braden Holtby was one of the best goaltenders of his generation. He stood tall among the top netminders of the 2010s alongside Carey Price and Henrik Lundqvist — a true elite goalie. That said, Holtby far exceeded expectations — even though goalies are often drafted late. He helped the Capitals find consistent success for nearly a decade and capped off his time in Washington with a Stanley Cup win in 2018. If it hadn’t been for Alex Ovechkin’s brilliance during that playoff run, Holtby might have taken home the Conn Smythe Trophy himself…
Jamie Benn - 129th pick (2007)
Jamie Benn is no longer the player he once was — but in his prime… he was something else. His vision, his ability to create plays for his teammates, and his goal-scoring touch made him a dominant force in the NHL for several seasons. The Stars took a chance on him, as he was never a standout player in junior. And what a great decision that turned out to be. Today, Benn is the face of the franchise — and has been for years. He’s worn the captain’s “C” on his jersey for a long time, and Dallas pulled off a massive steal by drafting him 129th overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.
Mark Stone - 178th pick (2010)
We all love to hate Mark Stone. And there’s a reason for that: he’s just so good. Annoying, because he can strip the puck from almost any player on the ice… and constantly one of the best out there thanks to his elite two-way game across all 200 feet of the rink. The Senators made a mistake trading him — no doubt. And today, he’s the captain of the Vegas Golden Knights. He even helped the Knights win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history by being so good in the playoffs (2023). Not bad for a guy who was drafted in the 6th round, right?
Joe Pavelski - 205th pick (2003)
Joe Pavelski is clearly one of the NHL’s best success stories. He was drafted in the 7th round because he flew under the radar — his two seasons in the USHL weren’t spectacular, and it took the Sharks taking a chance on him with one of the final picks in the draft. He may never have won a Stanley Cup… but Pavelski still racked up 1,060 points (476 goals) and played 1,332 games over the course of his NHL career. It’s hard to argue against the fact that he’s one of the best draft picks in NHL history.
Pekka Rinne - 258th pick (2004)
Pekka Rinne — just like Holtby — was one of the most dominant goaltenders of his generation. He was the reason — the main reason — why the Nashville Predators were true contenders for so many years. He deserved a Stanley Cup, and he absolutely deserves a spot in the Hall of Fame, because he was genuinely one of the best goalies in NHL history. At one point, people even called him the best goaltender in the world… and it’s crazy to think that 257 players were selected before him in the 2004 Draft.
Luc Robitaille - 171th pick (1984)
Luc Robitaille is one of the greatest players in NHL history. Plain and simple. And there’s absolutely NO debate about that. After being selected by the Los Angeles Kings in 1984, he absolutely exploded onto the scene. He recorded 84 points in 79 games during his rookie NHL season. You never expect that kind of production from a guy who was drafted… in the 9th round (!) of the NHL Draft. The Kings found a true gem — and they benefited from his talent for so many years. Today, Robitaille is even the team president, which says a lot about his legacy and status.
Henrik Zetterberg - 210th pick (1999)
Imagine drafting a player 199th overall… and that player ends up becoming the literal face of your franchise. That’s exactly what happened with Henrik Zetterberg, who helped the Red Wings win the Stanley Cup in 2008 thanks to his incredible talent. “Zetty” — as fans in Detroit loved to call him — was the Red Wings’ captain for many years and remained one of the NHL’s top players for a long time.
Pavel Datsyuk - 171th pick (1998)
Pavel Datsyuk… wow. What a player! Incredible hands, a guy who made a habit of embarrassing opponents, and someone who was elite in all three zones of the ice. We’ll always remember him as one of the most creative players the NHL has ever seen. His dekes, the way his head was always moving without giving away his intentions… it gave NHL players headaches for years. Oh — and just like Zetty, he was also one of the best players in the league during his time in the NHL. The Red Wings really had a gift for finding hidden gems like him…