Top 10 : Biggest draft steals in NHL history

Jamie Benn is no longer the player he once was — but in his prime… he was something else. His vision, his ability to create plays for his teammates, and his goal-scoring touch made him a dominant force in the NHL for several seasons. The Stars took a chance on him, as he was never a standout player in junior. And what a great decision that turned out to be. Today, Benn is the face of the franchise — and has been for years. He’s worn the captain’s “C” on his jersey for a long time, and Dallas pulled off a massive steal by drafting him 129th overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.