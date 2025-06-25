10 prospects to watch ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft

Roger McQueen is a tall and skilled Canadian forward who plays for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL. Standing at 6’5″ with a strong physical presence, he uses his size effectively to protect the puck, create space, and win battles along the boards. Despite his large frame, McQueen has impressive puck-handling skills and playmaking ability, allowing him to contribute offensively with goals and assists. He showed great promise during the 2024–25 season, putting up solid numbers in limited games. Although he faced an injury setback with a spinal stress fracture, his talent and potential keep him on the radar as a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.