10 prospects to watch ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft

There are some strong prospects heading into the draft. And it’s coming up soon, too — the first round will take place on Friday night. Keep an eye on these 10 names!
Victor Eklund
Victor Eklund is a highly skilled Swedish right winger who has been turning heads in the Allsvenskan with Djurgården. He’s known for his quick acceleration, sharp hockey IQ, and smooth puck-handling skills. Despite not being the biggest player on the ice, he compensates with elite-level vision and the ability to make plays in tight spaces. Eklund scored 19 goals in 42 games this past season—an impressive feat in a pro league—and his offensive creativity makes him a constant threat in the offensive zone. He’s also shown the ability to read the game well defensively, making him a reliable two-way presence
Jake O'Brien
Jake O’Brien is a standout two-way center from the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), and a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. He’s known for his elite hockey IQ, vision, and composure with the puck. As a rookie in the OHL (2023-2024, season), he led all first-year players with 64 points in 61 games, setting franchise rookie records for both assists and points. O’Brien excels at reading the play, making precise passes under pressure, and controlling the pace of the game. He’s trusted in all situations—power play, penalty kill, and defensive zone—and already shows the kind of maturity teams look for in a future top-six center.
Radim Mrtka
Radim Mrtka, a towering, right-shot defenseman from the Czech Republic is currently playing for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL. Standing at 6’6” and over 200 pounds, Mrtka combines elite size with surprising agility and smooth skating—making him a rare and valuable prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft. What makes Mrtka stand out is his ability to impact the game in all three zones. Defensively, he uses his reach and positioning to shut down plays and win battles along the boards. Offensively, he’s calm under pressure, delivers smart breakout passes, and can contribute on the power play.
Brady Martin
Martin’s game is built for playoff hockey. He’s a relentless competitor who thrives in puck battles and isn’t afraid to go to the dirty areas to make plays. While his straight-line speed isn’t elite, his hockey IQ, physical strength, and versatility more than make up for it. If he continues developing his skating and adds polish to his offensive game, Martin could be a safe and impactful first-round pick—projecting as a future top-nine forward who plays in all situations and wears a letter in the NHL.
James Hagens
Hagens is projected to be selected in the top 5 of the 2025 NHL Draft. His combination of elite playmaking, skating, and offensive production makes him a highly attractive prospect for teams seeking a top-line center. His style of play has drawn comparisons to NHL stars like Jack Hughes and Matt Duchene, known for their speed, agility, and playmaking prowess. His ability to control the game and create scoring chances aligns with the skill sets of these elite centers. He has the potential to be a game-changer at the NHL level.
Porter Martone
Like Hagens, Martone is projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. His size, skill, and leadership makes him an attractive prospect for teams looking to add a dynamic power forward to their lineup. We are taling about a multifaceted forward whose blend of physical presence and offensive prowess positions him as one of the premier prospects in the 2025 NHL Draft. With continued development, particularly in his skating and consistency, Martone has the potential to become a cornerstone player at the NHL level.
Anton Frondell
Anton Frondell is a promising two-way forward with the potential to make an immediate impact at the NHL level. While there are areas to refine, particularly in his skating and consistency, his high hockey IQ, versatility, and physical play position him as a valuable asset for any team. This past season (in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenska), Frondell recorded 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games, marking the highest points-per-game production by a U-18 player in Allsvenskan history, surpassing notable players like William Nylander and David Pastrnak.
Caleb Desnoyers
Caleb Desnoyers is a well-rounded center. His high hockey IQ, faceoff proficiency, and leadership qualities position him as a valuable asset for any team. Adding muscle mass could improve his effectiveness in physical confrontations and puck battles, but is performance in both the regular season and playoffs has solidified his status as one of the premier prospects in this year's draft class. He's a name to watch because he's popular among clubs right now. And we shouldn't be surprised if a team decides to select him in the top five…
Roger McQueen
Roger McQueen is a tall and skilled Canadian forward who plays for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the WHL. Standing at 6’5″ with a strong physical presence, he uses his size effectively to protect the puck, create space, and win battles along the boards. Despite his large frame, McQueen has impressive puck-handling skills and playmaking ability, allowing him to contribute offensively with goals and assists. He showed great promise during the 2024–25 season, putting up solid numbers in limited games. Although he faced an injury setback with a spinal stress fracture, his talent and potential keep him on the radar as a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.
Matthew Schaefer
Matthew Schaefer is a dynamic defenseman. His exceptional skating and defensive prowessre considered elite, which explains why he is viewed as the logic number one pick in the upcoming draft. His skating allows him to move fluidly across the ice and transition effectively between offensive and defensive zones. He only played 17 games last season with the Erie Otters after injuring his shoulder at the World Junior Championship, but his talent is undeniable. He is, without a doubt, the most talented player of the 2025 class.