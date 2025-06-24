The 10 best free agents of the 2025 NHL offseason

July 1st is fast approaching. You know what that means? The free agent market is about to officially open. Here are the 10 best players who will be available in a week.
Mikael Granlund
If there’s one thing you can’t hold against Mikael Granlund, it’s his consistency. He’s been able to put up 50–60 points per season since the start of his career, and at 33 years old, he still has plenty of hockey left to offer an NHL team. There will be interest in his services, because we’re also talking about a guy who’s reliable in all three zones. He’s one of the big names to watch on the market this summer – and you can expect several teams to be lining up in hopes of adding him to their roster.
Brad Marchand
The Rat! Obviously, there’s been a lot of talk about Brad Marchand in recent weeks. And rightfully so… because he was phenomenal with the Panthers during the recent NHL playoffs. At this point, there’s no doubt that his playoff brilliance (20 points in 23 games) will help him land a massive contract. He’s 37 years old—this is his last chance to cash in big… and he’s going to get paid, because he’s proven over the past few months that he can change the course of a game all by himself.
Ivan Provorov
Ivan Provorov was once seen as the next great NHL defenseman. He had huge potential when the Flyers selected him 7th overall in 2015… but he never quite became the blueliner people expected him to be. That said, it doesn’t mean he’s not a good hockey player—Provorov has a solid offensive side to his game, and he’s really, really improved defensively since entering the big league. Word is, the Rangers are a team to watch in his case, as the Blueshirts are actively looking to strengthen their defensive core.
Aaron Ekblad
Aaron Ekblad is the perfect defenseman. He’s big, he’s physical, he’s strong offensively, he’s solid defensively… Oh, and he shoots right. Right-shot defensemen like him are rare commodities in the NHL, and that’s why there will be a ton of teams interested in him next week—if he actually hits the market. There have reportedly been talks between Ekblad and the Panthers to keep him in Florida, but things seem a bit complicated financially. If Ekblad hits free agency… watch out.
Brock Boeser
Brock Boeser scored 40 goals in 2023–2024. The point here is that he knows how to put the puck in the back of the net—and he’s proven that since the start of his NHL career, with 204 goals in 554 games. That’s a solid ratio. But we know things weren’t working anymore between him and the Canucks in Vancouver. That’s why the forward is looking to leave the team that drafted him in 2015, and at 28 years old, he seems headed for a fresh start. With the right supporting cast, Boeser could truly become one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the NHL.
Patrick Kane
Patrick Kane will turn 37 this coming November. But he’s still a dangerous offensive player on the ice—the veteran put up 59 points in 68 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings, and he’s still capable of producing. He’s not expected to demand a massive salary, which is why several teams are likely to show interest… but Kane has one clear goal in mind. He wants to win the Stanley Cup, and that means he won’t be signing with a team that isn’t a legitimate contender. Now we just have to wait and see where he ends up playing…
Nikolaj Ehlers
Nikolaj Ehlers is one of the most dynamic players in the NHL. He skates at an incredible speed, has exceptional hands, and boasts outstanding vision on the ice… This player’s qualities are numerous, and sometimes it’s hard to understand why he doesn’t get as much attention as others. Ehlers is underrated, even though he’s posted at least 60 points in a season four times since the start of his career. He also shined in the recent playoffs with five goals in just eight games..
John Tavares
John Tavares has proven himself. We’re talking about a formidable scorer who isn’t slowing down: in 2024–2025, at 34 years old, he scored an impressive 38 goals and finished the season with 74 points. In other words, he’s still very good. There’s a possibility he’ll stay in Toronto since he wants to finish his career with the Leafs organization. But… the Leafs have other players to pay, and there might not be enough money left for Tavares—unless he decides to accept a smaller salary to help the Leafs manage their cap situation going forward.
Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett seems close to agreeing with the Panthers on the terms of a big eight-year contract extension that will allow him to earn… a lot of money. Which makes sense, after all, since he was the MVP of the recent playoffs and has helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup two years in a row. He’s going to be paid what he’s worth, and the Panthers are wise to want to keep him because he’s become such an incredibly important piece of their team since arriving in Florida.
Mitch Marner
Last but certainly not least… Mitch Marner. He’s about to break the bank in the coming weeks, potentially landing a contract worth up to $14 million per season. That’s a lot of money, but it’s well deserved because Marner is simply one of the best players in the NHL. He can score goals, he’s one of the top playmakers in the league, and when a quality player like him hits the market, you’re going to hear about it. For Marner, keep an eye on certain teams: the Golden Knights, the Leafs, the Hurricanes, the Mammoth, the Ducks, and the Blackhawks…