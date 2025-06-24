The 10 best free agents of the 2025 NHL offseason

Brock Boeser scored 40 goals in 2023–2024. The point here is that he knows how to put the puck in the back of the net—and he’s proven that since the start of his NHL career, with 204 goals in 554 games. That’s a solid ratio. But we know things weren’t working anymore between him and the Canucks in Vancouver. That’s why the forward is looking to leave the team that drafted him in 2015, and at 28 years old, he seems headed for a fresh start. With the right supporting cast, Boeser could truly become one of the most dangerous goal scorers in the NHL.