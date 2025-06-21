The 10 best photos of the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup

The Panthers finally won the Stanley Cup by defeating the Oilers. It took six games… and they managed to lift the precious trophy for the second year in a row. Here are 10 stunning photos that captured this important moment in NHL history.
At the sound of the final buzzer
When the final buzzer sounded to officially end the game… it marked the ultimate conclusion to the 2024–2025 season. The effort, the tears, the screams… all of it, over! On the Panthers’ bench, the players were more than ready to celebrate — and rightfully so, because winning the Stanley Cup is the ultimate feeling.
Marchand with the cup
Brad Marchand turned out to be an incredible pickup for the Panthers — especially considering how little it cost to get him out of Boston. The Bruins received a conditional second-round pick, which turned into a first-rounder after the Panthers’ Stanley Cup win, in exchange for their captain… but he helped the Panthers so much during the playoffs. Seeing him celebrate with that much passion is something special. Let’s not forget — it’s his first Stanley Cup since 2011.
The passion
Winning the Stanley Cup is the ultimate feeling. Whether it’s for the first time, the second time, or at any point in their career — when the players finally achieve that goal, the emotions take over. And it’s completely normal, because they’ve worked their entire lives to reach this moment.
Aerial view
Watching the celebrations from above, you can truly understand how special it is. Sticks, gloves, and helmets scattered on the ice as the players skate toward Sergei Bobrovsky to celebrate together. It’s magical… and you can see how happy the guys are.
With the fans
After celebrating on the ice, the players headed to the locker room to keep the party going. In the photo, you can see the support from the fans — who clearly sent messages of encouragement to the players after their big win. It’s obvious there are some very passionate fans in Florida.
The moment the Cup was raised
When a team’s captain is handed the Stanley Cup by Commissioner Gary Bettman, he is the first to lift the trophy. But then his teammates come over… and they all share a special moment together. Touching the Cup as a group must be an indescribable feeling because the players have fought and stayed united for so many months to reach that moment.
Team picture
Ah, the classic team photo… truly the moment when everyone in the organization comes together on the ice to celebrate their achievement. And clearly, with all the smiles you see in the photo, it shows just how incredible the feeling of getting there really is. It’s an important ritual and a timeless tradition that should never change because it’s always so special.
Everyone gathered around Barkov!
The captain is the most important player on a team. He’s the leader, the undisputed guide of the club, the one who makes sure everything runs smoothly in the locker room… and when the Stanley Cup is won, the respect from his teammates is huge. In the photo, you can see all the players gathered around Aleksander Barkov… with a few hands on his head and everyone looking at him with passion. It was a beautiful moment.
The Cup… broken
It happens sometimes. Accidents can occur… and there are times when the Stanley Cup gets damaged. That’s what happened this year: the guys accidentally dropped the precious trophy, and one of the rings broke. One thing’s for sure — the players will remember it, because it’s always pretty funny when it happens. In the moment, it gave a lot of the guys a good laugh.
The deception
On the other side of the ice… it was total heartbreak. The crushing feeling of losing in the Stanley Cup Final is unlike anything else — and it’s entirely negative. Tears, sadness, pain… it’s a tough emotional low brought on by the situation. Kasperi Kapanen, Stuart Skinner, and Calvin Pickard simply looked exhausted, shattered. It’s the dark side of the Final… because in that moment, it feels like all the effort, all the sacrifice, was for nothing. Absolutely nothing.