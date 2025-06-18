The 10 best players aged 35 and over in the NHL

In today’s world, we see many young players finding succes in the NHL. But there are also older guys who haven’t said their last word yet. Here are the top 10 NHL players who are 35 years old or older.
Anze Kopitar - 37 years old
Anze Kopitar continued to defy age in the 2024–25 season, proving he remains one of the NHL’s most reliable two-way centers at 37 years old. As captain of the Kings, he led by example with 67 points in 82 games, including 21 goals and a +18 rating. His ability to control the pace of play, win key faceoffs, and shut down top opposition lines remains elite. What makes Kopitar special is his hockey IQ, conditioning, and consistency — traits that haven’t diminished over time. Even as the league gets younger and faster, Kopitar continues to thrive thanks to his calm leadership and all-around game.
Corey Perry - 40 years old
Corey Perry proved once again in 2024–25 why he’s one of the most resilient veterans in the NHL. Splitting time between the fourth line and the power play, he tallied 30 points (19 goals, 11 assists) in 81 games — but his true value went far beyond the scoresheet. Perry brought grit, experience, and a clutch presence to his team, especially in high-pressure moments. His net-front play remains effective, and he’s still able to get under opponents’ skin with his physical, agitating style. Perry’s longevity is a testament to his adaptability, toughness, and ability to embrace any role asked of him.
Brent Burns - 40 years old
At 40 years old, Brent Burns continued to be a key contributor on the Carolina Hurricanes’ blue line during the 2024–25 season. He recorded 29points (6 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games, quarterbacking the power play and logging heavy minutes against top competition. Burns still possesses a powerful shot and excellent vision, allowing him to impact the game offensively while maintaining solid defensive positioning. His physical conditioning and competitive fire have helped extend his career at a high level. Even in a faster, younger league, Burns thrives due to his experience, leadership, and the unique mix of size, skill, and endurance.
Marc-André Fleury - 40 years old
Marc-André Fleury wrapped up the 2024–25 season as one of the most respected veterans in the NHL. Serving as both a mentor and a reliable backup with the Minnesota Wild, Fleury posted a solid .899 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average in 26 appearances. His calm presence and championship experience remained valuable in the locker room, and he showed flashes of vintage brilliance in key games. Fleury’s longevity is the result of elite athleticism, unmatched reflexes, and a passion for the game that hasn’t faded with time. Even late in his career, “Flower” continues to earn respect across the league.
Alex Ovechkin - 39 years old
Alex Ovechkin continued chasing NHL history in the 2024–25 season with the Washington Capitals. Despite his age, he remained a goal-scoring force, netting 44 goals – he broke Wayne Gretzky’s ultimate record – and adding 29 assists for 73 points in only 659 games. His signature one-timer from the left circle remains lethal on the power play, and his physical presence still intimidates opponents. Ovechkin’s ability to adapt his game — focusing more on positioning, anticipation, and shot selection — has allowed him to stay productive. His leadership, experience, and unmatched scoring instinct keep him relevant, and he continues to inspire teammates and fans.
Patrick Kane - 36 years old
Patrick Kane showed he still has elite offensive instincts during the 2024–25 season. Skating with the Detroit Red Wings, he posted 59 points (21 goals, 38 assists) in 72 games, often driving play and creating scoring chances with his vision and puck control. Despite losing a step in speed, Kane’s hockey IQ, soft hands, and patience with the puck allowed him to remain a top-six contributor. His chemistry with Detroit’s young forwards helped elevate the team’s offense. Kane’s continued success comes from his adaptability, elite skill set, and ability to think the game at a level few others can match.
Kristopher Letang - 38 years old
Kristopher Letang remained a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ blue line in the 2024–25 season. Logging over 22 minutes per game, he had 30 points (9 goals, 21 assists) in 74 games and continued to lead the team’s transition game with smooth skating and sharp puck movement. Despite his age and past health challenges, Letang’s fitness and drive are unmatched. He reads the game exceptionally well, making smart decisions under pressure and anchoring both special teams.
Evgeni Malkin - 38 years old
At 38 years old, Evgeni Malkin continued to showcase flashes of brilliance during the 2024–25 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. His production of 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games helped him as a dynamic second-line center and a key piece on the power play. While his skating isn’t as explosive as it once was – like Kane -, Malkin’s puck protection, vision, and ability to create in tight spaces remain elite. He still thrives in big moments and can shift the momentum of a game with a single play. Malkin’s enduring success is driven by his skill, size, and passion for the game — traits that haven’t faded with age.
Claude Giroux - 37 years old
Claude Giroux continued to be a vital presence for the Ottawa Senators in the 2024–25 season. He posted an impressive 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 81 games, playing in all situations and bringing veteran stability to a young team. Giroux’s faceoff dominance, vision, and ability to make smart plays under pressure allowed him to remain a top-six forward. His leadership, both on and off the ice, helped guide Ottawa’s developing core through another step in their rebuild by making the playoffs. Giroux’s hockey intelligence, versatility, and elite work ethic have kept him relevant and productive in a league that’s constantly evolving.
Sidney Crosby - 37 years old
Last but not least! Sidney Crosby continued to demonstrate why he’s one of the greatest players in NHL history during the 2024–25 season. He was so good with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past year by having 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games and he was one of the league best scorers. His leadership the ice remains unmatched, inspiring teammates to perform at their best. Crosby’s vision, playmaking ability, and hockey IQ have only deepened with experience, allowing him to impact games even when not at full physical strength. His dedication, competitiveness, and skill keep him among the elite players in the league, proving that age is just a number.