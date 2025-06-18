The 10 best players aged 35 and over in the NHL

Last but not least! Sidney Crosby continued to demonstrate why he’s one of the greatest players in NHL history during the 2024–25 season. He was so good with the Pittsburgh Penguins this past year by having 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games and he was one of the league best scorers. His leadership the ice remains unmatched, inspiring teammates to perform at their best. Crosby’s vision, playmaking ability, and hockey IQ have only deepened with experience, allowing him to impact games even when not at full physical strength. His dedication, competitiveness, and skill keep him among the elite players in the league, proving that age is just a number.