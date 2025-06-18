10 defining moments of Brad Marchand’s career

Who would have thought that one day Brad Marchand would wear the C on his jersey in Boston? When Patrice Bergeron retired, the Bruins were looking for a new captain… and it was Marchand who had the honor of receiving it. This was surprising, considering his reputation around the league. At the same time, everyone knows he’s a team guy, that he cares deeply about his team’s success, and that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. Those are leadership qualities, after all.