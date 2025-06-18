10 defining moments of Brad Marchand’s career

Brad Marchand is—and always has been—a very polarizing player. Fans love to hate him, but when he plays for your team… it’s hard not to like him. Here are 10 important moments in his career that have defined him as one of the great players in the NHL.
The 2008 World Junior Championship
In 2008, Brad Marchand was still very young. But he helped Canada win the gold medal at the World Championship—alongside Claude Giroux—thanks to his strong performances. He finished the tournament with six points (four goals) in seven games and was also among the top scorers in the competition. It was a great start to his career.
The Stanley Cup in 2011
Brad Marchand was only in his first full NHL season when he lifted the Stanley Cup in 2011. Despite his young age, the Bruins relied on his brilliance in the playoffs: Marchand stepped up his game, scoring eleven goals and 19 points in just 25 games. For a rookie, that’s truly impressive production. He could have won the Conn Smythe Trophy because he was that good during those playoffs… And the fact that he was only 23 years old makes it even more special.
The 2016 World Cup
In the 2016 World Cup final, Marchand stepped up by scoring the game-winning goal with less than two minutes left. And you can see in the photo that his celebration was heartfelt: a goal that propelled Canada to the gold medal and shook the entire country. That was truly the moment that turned his career around. He became dominant afterward, and established himself as one of the best players in the world.
The Breakout Season
It was right after the 2016 World Cup that Marchand had the best NHL season of his career up to that point. He had only once surpassed 60 points before the 2016-17 season… but during that season, he really broke out. He finished the year with 39 goals and 85 points, and that’s when people realized he was one of the top players in the NHL, even if he wasn’t necessarily liked across the league or by fans of other teams.
Being paired with Pastrnak and Bergeron
Being paired with David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron also energized his career. That trio—just as effective offensively as defensively—was the best in the NHL for several years. Marchand’s fire, Bergeron’s reliability, and Pastrnak’s exceptional talent helped the Bruins achieve so much success that they were truly seen as a threat on the ice. The three together were something special. We’re also talking about one of the best lines in the entire history of the NHL.
His 100-point season
During the 2018-2019 season, Marchand was not just one of the good players in the league: he also finished the campaign among the NHL’s top scorers. And that’s easy to explain since he recorded 100 points—36 goals and 64 assists—that season. Given his style of play, no one expected him to have such a big season in the NHL, and he impressed pretty much everyone by being that good. But Brad Marchand is full of surprises, and that’s nothing new…
The 27th captain in Bruins history
Who would have thought that one day Brad Marchand would wear the C on his jersey in Boston? When Patrice Bergeron retired, the Bruins were looking for a new captain… and it was Marchand who had the honor of receiving it. This was surprising, considering his reputation around the league. At the same time, everyone knows he’s a team guy, that he cares deeply about his team’s success, and that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win. Those are leadership qualities, after all.
4 Nation's Faceoff
At the 4 Nations Cup, Brad Marchand had a more limited role. He was more of a depth player on Canada’s large and talented team, but that doesn’t mean he played poorly, even though he scored only one goal in four games. He helped Canada win the tournament by doing the little things on the ice that often go unnoticed. Once again, his leadership helped the country experience great moments, reminding everyone that he’s always an important asset when Canada calls on him for international competition.
1000th NHL game
Playing 1,000 games in the NHL is special. It’s an achievement that’s rare among the percentage of players who have ever played in the big league. Those who reach that milestone have had great careers because you have to be skilled, consistent, and disciplined to play that many games in the best hockey league on the planet. Marchand reached this milestone on February 19, 2024, and the Bruins held a fantastic ceremony to celebrate it.
His brilliance in the 2025 playoffs
In the 2025 playoffs, Marchand has been… incredible. He scored crucial goals for the Panthers—like in the finals against the Oilers—and plays a hugely important role in his team’s success. He had 20 points (10 goals) in 23 playoff games this year, placing him among the most productive players in the NHL this postseason. He heldped the Panthers lifting their second Stanley Cup in a row because he was so efficient. And if Sam Bennett weren’t so dominant as well, Marchand would of been named the playoff MVP.