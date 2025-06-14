The 10 most impressive rookies of the 2024–2025 NHL season

This exceptionally deep rookie class was headlined by Hutson’s historic season, but also featured elite performances from goaltender Wolf, forwards Celebrini, Michkov, Smith, and impactful two-way and depth players rounding out the top 10.
Frank Nazar - 26 points (12 goals) in games
Frank Nazar made a strong impression in his first NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks. The young forward stood out thanks to his speed, energy, and high hockey IQ. Despite his smaller size, he played with confidence and wasn’t afraid to drive the net or take on tough matchups. Nazar quickly earned the trust of his coaches and became a regular in key situations. He showed flashes of brilliance offensively and brought consistency to his game. More than just a promising rookie, Nazar proved he can be an important piece of the Blackhawks’ rebuild and a key player for the team’s future.
Zack Bolduc - 36 points (19 goals) in 72 games
Zachary Bolduc made the most of his first NHL season with the St. Louis Blues, quickly proving he belonged at the pro level. Known for his offensive instincts, Bolduc showed great poise with the puck and an impressive scoring touch. He used his speed and creativity to generate chances and contributed in important moments for the Blues. He quickly adapted to the pace of the game and found ways to be effective. Bolduc didn’t just fill a roster spot — he became a difference-maker for the Blues and gave fans a reason to be excited about the future.
Marco Kasper - 37 points (19 goals) in 77 games
Marco Kasper impressed in his first NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings, showcasing a rare blend of skill, speed, and two-way savvy. From the start, he demonstrated maturity beyond his years—winning battles along the boards, making crisp outlet passes, and creating offensive chances with his smart positioning. Kasper’s ability to adapt quickly to NHL pace stood out, especially as he earned trust in high-pressure situations like the penalty kill and late-game shifts. Scoring key goals and consistently maintaining strong play, he did more than just survive his rookie year—he emerged as a foundational piece for Detroit’s future success.
Logan Stankoven - 38 points (14 goals) in 78 games
Logan Stankoven made a significant impact in his first NHL season with the Dallas Stars and the Carolina Hurricanes with his dynamic blend of speed, tenacity, and offensive creativity. He was frequently creating scoring chances with his sharp instincts and quick hands around the net. Stankoven’s poise under pressure and knack for rising to the occasion set him apart from many rookies. More than a prospect, he became a dependable contributor and a key piece in Carolina’s emerging core.
Will Smith - 45 points (18 goals) in 74 games
San Jose’s 2023 4th‑overall pick, Will Smith, made his NHL debut in October 2024 after a stellar 71‑point freshman season at Boston College. Though he began slowly—scoreless in his first eight games, Smith broke through in late October and mid‑January, tallying 14 assists and 21 points since January 20—leading all rookies. Known for his elite playmaking, confidence with the puck, and two‑way awareness, he showed flashes of brilliance. Alongside Macklin Celebrini, he earned a key offensive role in San Jose.
Cutter Gauthier - 44 points (20 goals) in 82 games
Cutter Gauthier made a strong debut in 2024‑25, finishing with 20 goals and 24 assists in 82 games, quickly establishing himself as a top‑six forward in Anaheim. After a slow start—scoring his first goal in his 17th game—he gained momentum late in the season. His elite speed (top 2 percentile in the NHL) and improved playmaking drew praise from teammates because he did such a great job in his first pro year. Gauthier quicklu emerged as a dynamic, reliable contributor and foundation for Anaheim’s future.
Dustin Wolf
7th‑round pick Dustin Wolf exceeded expectations in his first full NHL season with the Calgary Flames. He went 29‑16‑8 with a 2.64 GAA, .910 save percentage, and secured three shutouts—the most shutouts by any rookie goalie in Flames history. Named NHL Rookie of the Month in January after going 7‑3 with a .922 SV% and 2.32 GAA, Wolf consistently kept Calgary in playoff contention despite offensive struggles from the team in offense. His breakout campaign earned him a Calder Trophy finalist nod—an impressive feat for a 7th‑round pick.
Lane Hutson - 66 points (six goals) in 82 games
Lane Hutson exploded onto the NHL scene in 2024–25, registering an impressive 66 points (6 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games, leading all rookies. He shattered franchise rookie-defenseman records, surpassing legends like Chris Chelios for most assists (60) and points (66). Hutson’s elite skating and vision—fourth in passes to the slot among all defensemen—powered Montreal’s transition game. He also set a club record with an eight-game point streak to start the season. No surprise that he earned him the Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie.
Macklin Celebrini - 63 points (25 goals) in 70 games
Selected first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Macklin Celebrini rapidly made his mark, scoring in his NHL debut and finishing with an impressive 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 70 games, tied for second among all rookies behind Hutson. The 18‑year‑old set franchise rookie records—becoming the first to record a hat trick and tally 35+ assists —and earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors and a selection to the All‑Rookie Team. With his creativity, maturity, and elite puck play, Celebrini became a foundational piece for San Jose’s future. He was so fun to watch this past year and he’ll be a problem for every single team in the near future.
Matvei Michkov - 63 points (26 goals) in 80 games
Matvei Michkov burst onto the NHL scene in 2024–25 with the Philadelphia Flyers, leading all rookies in goals (26) and finishing tied for second in points alongside Celebrini. He earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors twice and set a franchise rookie record with three overtime goals. His elite playmaking—five goals and ten points in seven February games—and transition game drew early praise. Michkov quicky became a sensational offensive force and a key part of Philly’s future. Flyers fans already love him, and they’ll love him even more in the coming years as he becomes one of the most productive players in the NHL.