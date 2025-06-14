The 10 most impressive rookies of the 2024–2025 NHL season

Selected first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft, Macklin Celebrini rapidly made his mark, scoring in his NHL debut and finishing with an impressive 25 goals and 38 assists for 63 points in 70 games, tied for second among all rookies behind Hutson. The 18‑year‑old set franchise rookie records—becoming the first to record a hat trick and tally 35+ assists —and earned NHL Rookie of the Month honors and a selection to the All‑Rookie Team. With his creativity, maturity, and elite puck play, Celebrini became a foundational piece for San Jose’s future. He was so fun to watch this past year and he’ll be a problem for every single team in the near future.