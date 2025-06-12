The 10 most hated players in the NHL

Jacob Trouba has developed a reputation as one of the most controversial hitters in the NHL. While his physical style is praised by Rangers fans, opponents often see him as reckless and dangerous. Trouba has delivered several high-impact hits—some resulting in injuries—that many believe cross the line of what’s acceptable. He rarely faces discipline from the league, which only fuels the frustration from opposing fans and players. Since he was the captain of the New York Rangers, his leadership is respected, but his borderline plays and perceived immunity from punishment have made him one of the most disliked players around the league.