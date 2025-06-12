The 10 most hated players in the NHL

In the National Hockey League, there are players who are fan favorites. But there are also guys that fans love to hate. Here’s a list of the 10 most hated players in the league.
Brendan Gallagher
Brendan Gallagher is the kind of player you love if he’s on your team—but absolutely can’t stand if he’s not. Known for his relentless motor, constant chirping, and ability to get under the skin of opponents, Gallagher thrives in the dirty areas and never backs down from a battle. He constantly crashes the crease, annoys goalies, and isn’t afraid to embellish a bit to draw penalties, which drives fans crazy. His scrappy style and reputation for diving have made him a target of boos in almost every opposing arena. To rival fans, he’s the definition of an irritating pest. But, Habs fan… he’s the best.
Jacob Trouba
Jacob Trouba has developed a reputation as one of the most controversial hitters in the NHL. While his physical style is praised by Rangers fans, opponents often see him as reckless and dangerous. Trouba has delivered several high-impact hits—some resulting in injuries—that many believe cross the line of what’s acceptable. He rarely faces discipline from the league, which only fuels the frustration from opposing fans and players. Since he was the captain of the New York Rangers, his leadership is respected, but his borderline plays and perceived immunity from punishment have made him one of the most disliked players around the league.
Evander Kane
Evander Kane is one of the most polarizing figures in the NHL, both on and off the ice. While he’s undeniably talented and brings grit to any lineup, his off-ice controversies—including legal issues, personal disputes, and public conflicts with teammates—have seriously damaged his reputation. On the ice, Kane plays with arrogance and isn’t afraid to stir the pot, whether it’s through trash talk, borderline hits, or showboating after goals. Many fans see him as selfish or toxic, and his rocky history with multiple teams hasn’t helped. For a lot of people, his presence in the league is hard to cheer for.
Max Domi
Max Domi plays with the same fire and edge that made his father, Tie Domi, one of the most notorious agitators in NHL history. He’s emotional, intense, and constantly looking to get under the skin of his opponents. Whether it’s throwing a late hit, chirping from the bench, or starting scrums after the whistle, Domi often toes the line between passion and recklessness. He’s also been criticized for losing his temper in key moments and taking unnecessary penalties. Opposing fans see him as a hothead who’s more focused on causing chaos than helping his team win, making him easy to dislike.
Brady Tkachuk
Brady Tkachuk is known for his aggressive and physical style of play, which can quickly turn a game’s momentum but also irritates opposing fans. His ability to mix skill with a nasty edge makes him a constant threat, both on the scoreboard and in the corners. The younger Tkachuk Brothers isn’t shy about delivering hard hits, engaging in scrums, and provoking opponents with his trash talk and occasional unsportsmanlike behavior. Rival fans see him as a relentless pest – like Matthew – who plays dirty and loves to push buttons, earning him a reputation as one of the most disliked players in the league.
Matthew Tkachuk
Alright, moving on to the other one! Matthew, much like Brady, knows exactly how to get under his opponents’ skin. Whether it’s through physical play, offensive production, single-handedly changing a game, or just being cocky, the older of the two brothers is easy to hate for so many reasons. And the fact that he’s so dominant on the ice doesn’t help either: fans of other teams don’t like him, and opposing players don’t like him either. It’s a perfect storm, really…
Nazem Kadri
Nazem Kadri is one of those players who combines skill with a fiery temperament, making him both effective and frustrating to watch. Kadri often walks a fine line between hard-nosed hockey and dangerous behavior. His history of suspensions, especially in the playoffs, has made him a villain in the eyes of many fans and players alike. Kadri’s ability to get under opponents’ skin with his relentless energy and occasional dirty plays has earned him a reputation as a pest who’s not afraid to cross the line to help his team win. And… he is such a good hockey player.
Corey Perry
Over his long career, Perry has built a reputation for taking cheap shots, engaging in post-whistle scrums, and occasionally embellishing to draw penalties. While he’s a skilled scorer and a valuable player, his willingness to play on the edge—and sometimes over it—has made him a constant target of boos in opposing arenas. Many see him as a guy who thrives on aggravating others, making him one of the most disliked players in the league for quite a while now. And he never, ever changed his way of doing things either…
Tom Wilson
Tom Wilson has a truly unique playing style. He’s big, hits hard, scores goals, and constantly annoys opponents because he enjoys being aggressive and abrasive. However, he has crossed the line several times, and each time his aggression sparks heated debates among NHL fans. He’s not seen as one of the most popular players in the league—and for good reason—since he has built a negative reputation since his debut with the Washington Capitals. At the same time, his style has helped him achieve a lot of success and become an essential part of his team.
Brad Marchand
Brad Marchand is infamous for being one of the NHL’s biggest pests. His combination of skill and sneaky, sometimes dirty play makes him a nightmare for opponents. Marchand, with his constant chirping, cheap shots, and embellishing to draw penalties, drives fans and players crazy alike. He thrives on pushing the limits of the rules and getting inside the heads of his rivals. Despite his impressive offensive talent, his reputation for being a relentless agitator means he’s one of the most disliked players in the league and often the target of boos whenever he steps on the ice.