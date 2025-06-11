Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Grand Prix: Patrik Laine will be at the big party Saturday night in Montreal
Maxime Truman
Grand Prix: Patrik Laine will be at the big party Saturday night in Montreal
Credit: Even if humorist and columnist Madeleine Pilote-Côté doesn’t agree with me, we have to admit that the Grand Prix frenzy is taking hold of the City of Montreal. And no, I’m not ashamed.. Of course, the STM employees’ strike and our 1001 construction sites on the roads are there to remind us that there won’t […]
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!

Related galleries

More Content