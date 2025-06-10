7 potential destinations for Sam Bennett, the hottest player of the 2025 playoffs

Of course. Last night, Sam Bennett was once again the best player on the ice in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. July 1st is approaching, so here are seven potential destinations for the best player of the 2025 NHL playoffs.
The Toronto Maple Leafs
All signs point to the Leafs losing Mitch Marner in free agency. The team will have money to spend this summer and, ultimately, Bennett’s name is a popular one in Toronto as a potential replacement. Adding a player with his style would fit perfectly with what the Leafs are trying to build—being strong in the playoffs and pushing to win a Stanley Cup. He would bring so many positives to a team that’s been trying to reach the next level for years… and there’s no doubt Brad Treliving is seriously considering bringing him into the organization.
The Los Angeles Kings
We know the Kings are looking to make a big splash on the market this summer. They have a new GM in Ken Holland, and he’s proven throughout his career that he’s not afraid to make bold moves to improve his team. Seeing Bennett join the Kings is an intriguing idea, especially since Los Angeles doesn’t really have a player like him—someone who plays with that edge and delivers in big moments. The Kings already have a strong core with players like Adrian Kempe, Alex Laferriere, Kevin Fiala, Anze Kopitar, Quinton Byfield, Phillip Danault, Trevor Moore… and adding Bennett to that mix would make them even more dangerous.
The Boston Bruins
Let’s be honest: Sam Bennett has the kind of style that could bring a lot of success in Boston. His fire, intensity, desire to win, and physical style of play—all of these fit perfectly with the black and yellow jersey of the tough Bruins, who are trying to regain the identity they seem to have lost for a while. The team appears to be rebuilding, but bringing in a guy like Sam Bennett could potentially encourage other players to follow suit. And if the Bruins can accelerate their retooling process, everyone in Boston will be happy, considering how intense that market is.
The Utah Mammoth
The Utah Mammoth will need to be watched closely because the team already has so many good young players in place. Landing a Sam Bennett could really, really, really help this team finally turn the corner in its rebuild. Bennett would also bring a lot of leadership to a young squad eager to win soon in front of their new fans in Utah. Bennett has already won the Stanley Cup once, so he knows what it takes to go all the way… and he can teach the younger players how to stay calm when it matters most. This scenario is possibly less likely, but it would still be interesting to see the Mammoth pull off a big move like this.
The Vegas Golden Knights
Year after year, the Golden Knights grab attention across the league because they’re always aggressive in trying to improve their lineup. And guess what? It’ll be the same this summer. The team wants to clear salary cap space right now, which is why there are rumors about William Karlsson and Nicolas Hague, but still—things can change fast in the NHL. And if the Knights manage to trade a few players to make room for Sam Bennett on the roster, that would be… something. Imagine having Jack Eichel and Sam Bennett as a one-two punch down the middle: wow. The Golden Knights would be incredibly tough to face, night after night.
The Montreal Canadiens
To be honest, seeing Sam Bennett land in Montreal seems almost impossible. And the reason is simple: Kent Hughes said he won’t offer a contract he might regret to a free agent this summer. That doesn’t fit with the Canadiens’ management philosophy either. However, on paper, the idea of Bennett joining a young group like Montreal’s can still be tempting. The Canadiens have the pieces in place to find success quickly, and adding Bennett to a second line alongside Ivan Demidov and behind Nick Suzuki could interest the team. Bennett plays the kind of game Martin St-Louis likes, and maybe he’s THE missing piece that could help the Canadiens make a deep playoff run as early as next year.
The Florida Panthers
Of course, Bennett is currently a member of the Panthers. And even though there’s a lot of talk about the possibility of him leaving the sunny skies of Florida, we still have to ask the obvious question: why would the Panthers want to let him go? Keeping him in the organization seems like the ideal scenario, especially considering how much he contributes on the ice. He’s been the team’s most important player so far in the playoffs, and he also helped the Panthers win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2024. It would be expensive… but that’s the price you pay to win and keep the core together for another shot at the Cup in the coming years.