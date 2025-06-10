7 potential destinations for Sam Bennett, the hottest player of the 2025 playoffs

Of course, Bennett is currently a member of the Panthers. And even though there’s a lot of talk about the possibility of him leaving the sunny skies of Florida, we still have to ask the obvious question: why would the Panthers want to let him go? Keeping him in the organization seems like the ideal scenario, especially considering how much he contributes on the ice. He’s been the team’s most important player so far in the playoffs, and he also helped the Panthers win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2024. It would be expensive… but that’s the price you pay to win and keep the core together for another shot at the Cup in the coming years.