10 NHL players who had a big season and deserve more recognition

Travis Konecny still flies under the radar compared to the NHL’s top players. Yet, it’s important to remember that he was selected to represent Canada at the Four Nations Tournament in February because he’s proven himself and has a pretty unique style of play. Oh, and in Philly, he had his best point total this season since joining the NHL, racking up 76 points. The arrival of Matvei Michkov in Philadelphia helped him boost his power-play production, and Konecny has been improving steadily over the past three years — so he could put up even more points in the 2025–26 season.